Bucs Teammate Claims Defensive Players Have a Vendetta Against Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season didn't end the way they wanted it to, starting out 6-2 and then finishing 2-7 to end the season and miss the playoffs. The team was marred by a very poor defense and some questionable coaching, but much of their season also hinged on the play of quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was fantastic to start the year, putting himself in the MVP conversation, but a sharp drop off in the second half caused some problems for the Bucs offense.

Despite that, though, Mayfield has proven time and time again that he can play great football for the Bucs and has found a home in Tampa Bay. Beloved by both NFL fans and his teammates for his charisma and fierce devotion to the game, Mayfield has earned his reputation as one of the league's foremost gamers.

That aspect of him has drawn praise from fans, but opposing players seem eager to push his moxy to the limits. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David recently appeared on Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green's podcast, Why is Draymond Green Talking About Football?, and he spoke a little bit on Mayfield's trash talk and the "vendetta" it can cost.

Lavonte David talks 'vendettas' Baker Mayfield faces

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

David told Green and co-host Jordan Schultz that he believes players have developed a "vendetta" against Mayfield in an effort to try and get into his head.

“You know, people be having a vendetta against Baker, I don’t know why," David said. "But people just be having a vendetta against him, trying to get in his head or whatever. But, you know, Baker don’t see none of that."

It makes sense. Mayfield hasn't been shy about his ability to talk back or to start the conversation. That type of spirit helps the whole team get a boost, and Mayfield's teammates love him for it — the opposing defenses are trying to do the same thing for their team, however, so it may simply be a matter of some players attempting to match Mayfield's energy during the intense competition.

Regardless of the reason, Mayfield always plays with a chip on his shoulder. He'll likelqy look forward to many vendettas across the NFL season if the Buccaneers are winning football games.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Should Trade for This Pro Bowl Tight End

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Antoine Winfield Jr. Makes History at NFL Pro Bowl Games

• Everything Jon Gruden Said About the Bucs Trading for Maxx Crosby in 2026

• Buccaneers Make Huge Hire to Help Baker Mayfield

• Should Buccaneers Target This Pro Bowl Linebacker via Trade?