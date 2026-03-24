Buccaneers Free Agency Moves Reveal Obvious Direction for NFL Draft

After a very disappointing finish to the 2025 NFL season, the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from a roster construction perspective is as unclear as it's been in quite some time.

Following the unexpected departure of longtime franchise WR Mike Evans, the team did not make any sort of splash signing in free agency to mitigate the loss. Instead, the Bucs made a number of low-cost, short-term investments in veteran players to raise the floor of the roster.

But what about the ceiling?

From free agency to the draft

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Although many of the players brought in, including LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DL A'Shawn Robinson and Edge Rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, will all be relied upon heavily in 2026, none of those players represent a long-term answer at those respective positions. If anything, each of those signings is meant to serve as placeholders for Jason Licht's long-term plan — whatever that plan may be.

At this point of the offseason, there is one similarity between NFL front offices and NFL fans, which is the fact that the bulk of their attention has officially shifted toward the NFL Draft. And although the Buccaneers' modest free agency doesn't tell us a whole lot about the team's overall vision, it does provide some direction for how the team may look to address this year's NFL Draft.

Defense, defense, defense

Dec 28, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles walks around the field during warmups prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The fact that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose not to overextend themselves to invest in a prized veteran free agent or trade candidate not only aligns with Jason Licht's roster-building philosophy, but it also confirms that he believes he can improve his most pressing needs — the majority of which are on the defensive side of the ball — through the draft.

The Buccaneers' modest approach to solving their defensive issues in free agency indicates that the team plans to attack that side of the ball with a vengeance in this year's draft. It would not be a surprise to see Tampa Bay draft at least one linebacker, edge rusher, defensive tackle and cornerback next month. Don't be surprised if they double dip in at least one of those spots, either.

The Buccaneers' activity so far in the 2026 free agency cycle has been underwhelming. And in the eyes of some, it was extremely disappointing. In order for the Buccaneers to regain some optimism from the fanbase, they'll need to hit the defensive side of the ball early and often in this year's draft. And based on how they have conducted themselves so far in free agency, that is more than likely the plan.

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