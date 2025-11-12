Buccaneers get nice surprise on Wednesday injury report ahead of Bills game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are sitting at a strong 6-3 heading into Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, but they've lost two of their last three games and could be in danger of dropping two more in a tough stretch that also includes the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. They'll need all the help they can get to combat that tough schedule, and it looks like that help could be on the way.
Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving was seen at practice Wednesday, his first time doing so since Week 4. It's unknown if Irving will be ready this weekend, but it's great news for the Bucs as he is clearly ramping himself up for the near future. The Bucs then released their injury report on Wednesday, and it came with another positive surprise — wide receiver Chris Godwin was also a limited participant.
Wide receiver Chris Godwin is back at practice
Godwin has played one more game than Irving, playing in the Bucs' Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks, but he's been out since then after injuring his fibula. It's his fibula on the same leg where he brutally dislocated his ankle last year, so naturally, the team has been cautious with his injury since then.
Buccaneers head coach had mentioned that Godwin was running recently, but he wasn't seen at Tampa Bay's Wednesday practice by media. The news is great for Tampa Bay, as it means Godwin could be close to returning, but it's unknown if he will return this weekend to play against the Bills.
Both Irving and Godwin are key parts of Tampa Bay's offense and could be vital for a potential playoff run, so the Bucs are likely to take time until they can be absolutely sure that both are ready to play. With that in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise if Godwin was held out for one more week, but either way, he's close to suiting up once again in red and pewter down this final stretch of the season.
