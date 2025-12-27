Key matchups to determine must-win game for Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers season is clinging to a thread. And if the Bucs are going to make one final push for the postseason, they need to take care of business at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this Sunday.

In order for that to happen, though, there are several key matchups the Buccaneers will need take advantage of. When evaluating both rosters, the player matchups highlighted below stand out for having a significant influence on whether or not the Buccaneers or Dolphins will prevail in this South Florida showdown in Week 17.

Bucky Irving vs. De’Von Achane

Nov 30, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

De’Von Achane has quietly developed into one of the NFL’s best all-around running backs. His elusiveness, combined with his explosive speed, makes him a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Achane’s league-leading 5.8 yards per carry this season is a testament to just how effective the former track star has been since taking over as the Dolphins' primary weapon on offense.

He’s also third in total rushing with 1,267 yards on the ground and fourth in both receiving yards and receptions among running backs. The fact that Achane has managed to put up such gaudy stats despite being the clear focus point of opposing defenses, with a very subpar cast around him, speaks to just how talented the Dolphins young back really is.

Bucky Irving broke onto the scene as a rookie in 2024 and ultimately established himself as the Buccaneers’ number one running back during the second half of the season. 2025 has gone a little differently, though, as Irving has already missed 10 games due to injury. Not only that, but Bucky has struggled to regain his form as one of the league’s most explosive running backs since returning to the lineup.

The individual battle between Achane and Irving will be fascinating to watch as both players are two of the more exciting backs in the league. Achane will look to build on an exceptional 2025 vs. the Bucs while Irving will be looking to re-establish his standing among the league’s best, while at the same time, trying to help his team stay afloat in the NFC South playoff race.

Vita Vea vs. Aaron Brewer

Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) talk prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In a year where the Bucs’ young center Graham Barton has struggled to find his footing, Aaron Brewer has established himself in Miami as one of the league’s most consistent at the position. Although Brewer is slightly undersized at 6’1” and 295 pounds, he is not only rock solid in pass protection, but a truly elite run blocker. His 85.9 PFF grade is the second-best among all centers in the NFL this season, slightly behind Kansas City’s All-Pro, Creed Humphrey.

There shouldn't be much of a discussion for 1st team All-Pro center this season with how Aaron Brewer has played and he should be on the podium for Protector of the Year. Unique player & absolute weapon pic.twitter.com/F0uq60eoC3 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 8, 2025

It’s no coincidence that Brewer’s breakout season coincides with that of his running back, De’Von Achane. The Dolphins appear to have found a diamond in the rough with the former undrafted player out of Texas State.

Despite the well-documented struggles of Todd Bowles’ defense this season, Vita Vea is not to blame. Although Vea is unlikely to reach his career-high sack total (7) from last year, and his solo tackles are slightly below his usual benchmark, he’s still a steady and important contributor for the Buccaneers, and the type of player that most teams would love to have. Without Calijah Kancey beside him for the vast majority of the year, Vea has had his work cut out for him. That will again be the case on Sunday, and Vea’s raw power should provide Brewer with one of the toughest challenges he’s faced all year.

If Vea can make his imprint on this football game, whether that’s getting to Quinn Ewers in the pocket, muddying the line of scrimmage to make life more difficult on De’Von Achane, or better yet, both, it will go a long way toward ensuring the Bucs leave Miami with a much needed victory.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

