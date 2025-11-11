Buccaneers release 400-pound defensive tackle from practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dealt with injury concerns all season long, and it requires a lot of depth players to step up when starting players can't play. Unfortunately, if those depth pieces can't play, some other players on the practice squad can be released to make room.
That was unfortunately the case with lineman Desmond Watson, who has been on and off the Bucs' squad since training camp in 2025. FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported that Watson was released from the practice squad on Tuesday.
Buccaneers release Desmond Watson
Watson has an up-and-down experience with the Buccaneers. He was signed after the NFL combine as a UDFA after playing for the Florida Gators, and he became the NFL's all-time heaviest player at 449 pounds. Watson has struggled with keeping that weight off since college, though, so he was placed on the Non-Football Injury List during training camp until he met a specific weight goal. He didn't meet that weight during camp, so he was cut without practicing in the offseason.
Watson was brought back on Sept. 23, however, as some extra defensive line depth after DT Calijah Kancey tore his pectoral muscle in a season-ending injury. Watson never saw the field and was never elevated, however, as practice squad signing Elijah Simmons ended up in the rotation at nose tackle. Watson told reporters that he had lost weight, and while not revealing a specific number, he mentioned he was proud at the weight loss he was able to achieve.
Now, though, Watson has been released. This would seem to signal that the Buccaneers are set to make another practice squad signing, as the team worked out a few outside linebackers last week and could require the depth at that position and at special teams. Unfortunately, this resulted in Watson getting released by the Buccaneers for the second time.
Watson could eventually make his way back to Tampa Bay if the practice squad clears up, but as it stands, he won't be practicing with the Bucs as they prepare for Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m.
