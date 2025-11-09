Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers lose starting offensive lineman to injury vs. Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have once again lost another important piece of their offense due to injury against the New England Patriots.

Sep 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) celebrates with guard Ben Bredeson (68) after he scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their fair share of injuries this season. Despite being down multiple key pieces, they have been able to battle through adversity and lived up to the “next man up” mentality.

The Bucs have made it to 6-2 on the season even with their injury issues, but could be looking at another offensive lineman down for the foreseeable future as starting left guard Ben Bredeson exited the game against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury.

Bredeson out vs. Patriots

Aug 23, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson (68) against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bredeson has been a key fixture on the Bucs’ O-line since arriving to the team this past offseason as a free agent. Bredeson came to Tampa Bay in a battle for the starting left guard spot, but eventually won the job due to Sua Opeta suffering an ACL tear.

Once Bredeson locked down the job, he didn’t relinquish it, becoming a key piece on the Buccaneers’ offensive line that was one of the tops in the league just a season ago.

As previously mentioned, the Bucs have had to deal with a large number of injuries this season, and losing Bredeson is less than ideal since their offensive line was well on its way to being back to completely healthy.

The offensive line hasn’t been as good as it was a season ago, but with Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch all missing time due to injury it has been a struggle for the line to find any sort of consistency in order to try and help the offense click on all cylinders.

Bredeson’s hamstring injury came after the Bucs’ first touchdown on their extra point attempt. It is unknown how severe Bredeson’s injury is, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The hope is that the injury won’t be serious and Bredeson can return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the Bucccaneers have turned towards Michael Jordan to fill the role left open by Bredeson.

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022. Caleb is an avid sports fan and former host of the Tribeoholics podcast. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

