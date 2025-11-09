Buccaneers lose starting offensive lineman to injury vs. Patriots
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had their fair share of injuries this season. Despite being down multiple key pieces, they have been able to battle through adversity and lived up to the “next man up” mentality.
The Bucs have made it to 6-2 on the season even with their injury issues, but could be looking at another offensive lineman down for the foreseeable future as starting left guard Ben Bredeson exited the game against the New England Patriots with a hamstring injury.
Bredeson out vs. Patriots
Bredeson has been a key fixture on the Bucs’ O-line since arriving to the team this past offseason as a free agent. Bredeson came to Tampa Bay in a battle for the starting left guard spot, but eventually won the job due to Sua Opeta suffering an ACL tear.
Once Bredeson locked down the job, he didn’t relinquish it, becoming a key piece on the Buccaneers’ offensive line that was one of the tops in the league just a season ago.
As previously mentioned, the Bucs have had to deal with a large number of injuries this season, and losing Bredeson is less than ideal since their offensive line was well on its way to being back to completely healthy.
The offensive line hasn’t been as good as it was a season ago, but with Tristan Wirfs, Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch all missing time due to injury it has been a struggle for the line to find any sort of consistency in order to try and help the offense click on all cylinders.
Bredeson’s hamstring injury came after the Bucs’ first touchdown on their extra point attempt. It is unknown how severe Bredeson’s injury is, but he was able to walk off the field under his own power.
The hope is that the injury won’t be serious and Bredeson can return sooner rather than later. In the meantime, the Bucccaneers have turned towards Michael Jordan to fill the role left open by Bredeson.
READ MORE:
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Bucs get huge news on returning offensive starter ahead of Patriots game
• Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
• Key player matchups to determine Buccaneers-Patriots in Week 10
• Buccaneers' star rookie tabbed for major award at midseason mark