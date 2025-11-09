The good, bad and ugly in Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to Patriots
The same issues that have plagued the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on offense in recent weeks reared their head against the New England Patriots in their 28-23 loss on Sunday.
Inability to convert on third downs and a missed opportunity in the red zone were the difference in the Bucs' loss. Pass protection and consistent push in the run game continue to be a problem, and to make matters worse, the offense suffered another injury along the offensive line. Mayfield’s inability to plant his feet when he throws has affected his accuracy, and receivers are struggling to gain separation against coverage.
The defense isn't spared any blame, but although they made more plays to try and keep the Bucs in the game, they also got burned for 21 points off explosive plays of 55, 69 and 72 yards. The Bucs' usually stout run defense surrendered 166 rushing yards on Sunday and two long touchdown runs of 55 and 69 yards to TreVeyon Henderson. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye torched the Bucs defense through the air for 269 yards and two scores, including a 72-yard bomb to rookie Kyle Williams.
This was not the outing the Bucs were hoping for coming out of their bye week to a very pro-Patriots crowd. They’ll need to go back to the drawing board to figure out how to get this offensive line turned around and the receivers schemed into more open space where they aren't asked to separate against man coverages as much.
Defensively, finishing drives and limiting explosive plays will need to be harped on as the Bucs gear up for another tough opponent on the road in Buffalo against the Bills.
Here are the good, bad, and ugly from the Bucs' loss to the Patriots.
The Good
WR Emeka Egbuka
Egbuka opened the game off to a hot start. He had a big 24-yard reception on the first drive that helped move the chains and capped off the series with a 21-yard touchdown catch and run. In the second quarter, Egbuka made a crucial 31-yard catch and run to set the Bucs up in the red zone, allowing the Bucs to take the lead on a field goal. In the third quarter, needing to build any sort of momentum, Egbuka drew a 22-yard pass interference call to take the Bucs close to midfield. A 22-yard grab late in the fourth quarter put Egbuka over the century mark, finishing with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.
CB Jamel Dean
Dean made his presence felt early in the run game with a pair of big stops in the first quarter. He dropped Terrell Jennings for a one-yard gain, coming flying in from the corner, and saved a potential touchdown run by Henderson on another play. Dean has been tremendous in run support over his career, and it’s an underrated part of his game. When Dean went back into the game for Morrison, the Pats rarely targeted that side of the field with Dean locking down in coverage.
DL Elijah Roberts
The rookie defensive tackle made his mark on Sunday. Since being elevated into a more prominent role, all Roberts has done is deliver. He has 12 pressures on the season, and his run defense has come a long way since training camp. Roberts had two drive-ending plays in the first quarter. The first came on a tackle of a scrambling Maye that would have picked up a first down if not for the rookie defensive tackle. Two drives later, Roberts ended another drive on third down, batting a pass down at the line of scrimmage. He added to his stellar first half with a first-down sack as the two-minute warning hit.
TE Cade Otton
The Bucs tight end had one of his best games against the Patriots on Sunday. Otton caught one of the Bucs' few third-down conversions on the day and finished with a career high of nine receptions. He was blocking on a few big runs and was the Bucs' offense when Egbuka was double-teamed. He finished the game with 82 yards on 12 targets.
The Bad
CB Benjamin Morrison
Morrison was the victim of some rookie-on-rookie crime as the first quarter expired when Patriots receiver Kyle Williams beat him on a crossing route for a 72-yard catch and run to tie the game. On the next drive, Morrison was called for defensive pass interference, surrendering a gain of 10 yards and a fresh set of downs. On third and seven in the waning minutes of the third quarter, Morrison allowed the Patriots to convert on a 15-yard catch by Mack Hollins.
QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield was managing the drive well on the first series, ending it with six points. However, his next two drives ended in punts with Mayfield completing just one of his next six passes, including a dangerous throw over the middle that was nearly picked off. Mayfield was much sharper on his second drive of the third quarter, leading the Bucs on a 92-yard scoring drive. He capped off his final drive completing four of seven passes, including a 10-yard score to Tez Johnson.
Third down offense
It’s crazy how the Bucs have gone from one of the best teams in the league on third down to one of the worst when offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard was the game planner for the down last season. But here we are. The critical down was once again the Bucs' Achilles heel. The offense converted just five of 13 opportunities against the Patriots' defense, which led to stagnation of drives and caused them to trail most of the game.
The Ugly
Injuries, again
Just as the Bucs were getting healthy along the offensive line, another injury has hit the room. Starting left guard Ben Bredeson was the latest victim to get hit by the injury bug, leaving Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury. Bredeson was quickly ruled out in the first quarter. Michael Jordan filled in for him the rest of the game, but it’s yet another injury this team must overcome.
