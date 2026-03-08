The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in dire need of an edge rusher for a long time now. The Haason Reddick experiment has failed. Yaya Diaby has been solid overall, but cannot and should not be expected to carry an entire edge rushing room.

Chris Braswell has yet to show up for Tampa Bay, David Walker is recovering from a torn ACL during his rookie season and players like Anthony Nelson feel like more interchangeable players than impact guys. That being said, many want the Buccaneers to explore the options of 2026 free agency to gain more edge rushers that can be productive right away for the Buccaneers.

August 23, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

A Top Option Is Now Off The Board

Well, one of the top edge rusher options going into 2026 free agency is no longer available to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack has re-signed with the team on a fully guarenteed one year deal worth 18 million dollars. This will mark Mack's fifth season with the Chargers, the most out of any team in his career. Mack has totalled 36.5 sacks, 60 quarterback hits, and 45 tackles for loss during his four years and 61 starts in LA.

Even at 35 years old, Mack would've given the Bucs a solid number one option at edge rusher that could've given the Buccaneers another player who could get at least seven to eight sacks in a season besides Diaby, who would've been a huge boost to the edge rusher room.

Now, the team must pick up the pieces and figure out what they are going to do to help bring in more immediate help with a strong impact on their front seven for a group that so desperately needs it.

Los Angeles linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) celebrates his Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) sack during the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Do The Bucs Go From Here?

One strong option the Buccaneers could have is actually one of Mack's running mates with the Chargers, Odafe Oweh. Oweh is a former first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens and was traded from the Ravens to the Chargers five games into the 2025 season. Oweh finished very strongly for the Chargers, logging 7.5 sacks in 12 games and only two full starts. He also had 10 sacks during his 2024 season with the Ravens and overall has 30.5 sacks, 79 quarterback hits and 34 tackles for loss during his five-year NFL career.

Oweh would give the Buccaneers a potential long-term option at edge rusher at only 27 years old. If Oweh can realize that potential he showed during his 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Ravens and Chargers, he could pair with Diaby and a likely first or third-round draft pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft to give the Bucs a lot of young quality options going forward into the upcoming season.

