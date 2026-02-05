Buccaneers Linked to Surprise Trade for Former First-Round Packers Pass Rusher

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must get better in all facets if they hope to avoid missing the playoffs as they did in 2025.

The offense received a new coordinator in Zac Robinson to help turn that side of the ball around, and special teams was able to do the same. However, the defense will still be run by head coach Todd Bowles, and he will need to restructure his defense to try to flip the production.

Defense will be a focal point for the Bucs through free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft, but they can also acquire players via trade that could help elevate certain positions. In fact, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine believes Tampa Bay should upgrade their pass rush by trading for Green Bay Packers edge rusher Rashan Gary.

From the Frozen Tundra to the Sunshine State

"Tampa needs to get more dynamic on the edge and Rashan Gary could use a change of scenery," Ballentine wrote. "The Packers brought in Micah Parsons, in part, because Gary didn't live up to his contract. However, there are only two years left on his deal, and it would be easy manipulate the salary through an extension or adding void years."

Gary was blasted this season by Packers' fans and others for not making plays and loafing without giving full effort, but his production in 2025 largely matched that of what he has put up in previous seasons.

Making a trade for Gary would immediately provide the Buccaneers with a number one edge rusher that would pair perfectly with Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby. The former first-round pick out of Michigan is a versatile player who can set the edge while generating pressure from the outside, which would fit Bowles' preference for power and speed edge defenders.

Bringing in Gary via trade would be a win-now defensive move for the Bucs, giving them a proven, still-in-his-prime pass rusher and fixing one of the biggest roster holes instantly.

It's a realistic trade for Tampa Bay, who would not have to give up crippling draft capital to acquire his services, likely just costing a second-round draft pick or the combination of picks like a third rounder and mid-to-late round pick. Gary is a proven, Pro Bowl-level edge, but his contract and cap hit would lower the price from a true premium player, especially with the likelihood that the Bucs would likely restructure his contract on arrival to smooth cap impact.

