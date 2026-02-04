3 Reasons Why the Buccaneers Will Re-Sign Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have quite a few decisions to make in free agency this year. Perhaps the biggest among them, wideout Mike Evans, also has a decision of his own to make.

Evans has played football for 12 years, and his 11-year streak of 1,000 yards or more came to an end in 2025 after two injuries that kept him out for most of the year. Evans will be 33 when the 2026 NFL season starts, and he'll have to decide whether or not he wants to keep playing football. That decision will be up to him, and then, if he does want to play, it will be up to the Bucs deal with re-signing him.

If Evans wants to, though, he'll almost certainly come back to the Bucs and not play for any other team. Here are three reasons why that will likely be the case.

The Buccaneers offense could still use his archetype

The Buccaneers have a lot of talented wide receivers. They re-signed Chris Godwin to a three-year deal at the beginning of 2025, and he's a versatile possession receiver who has been with the team for years. Additionally, they have wideout Jalen McMillan, who had a great second half to his rookie year and impressed at the end of 2025 coming back from a neck injury, and Emeka Egbuka, who the team drafted in the first round of the 2025 Draft and has a similar playstyle as Godwin.

Evans, though, is a unique wideout in the room. A true X wideout, Evans has the biggest frame in the room at 6'5" and he can operate as a jump-ball and 50/50 threat in a way that no one else on the roster can. This ability is a game-changer for any offense, and combined with Evans' underrated route abilities, makes him a lethal weapon the Bucs will need to unlock their offense to the fullest potential.

He can continue to mentor Tampa Bay's young receivers

Egbuka, McMillan and 2025 seventh-round pick Tez Johnson all have shown great flashes, but they're still a young group. Evans has been invaluable in their development as a mentor on the team, and he could continue playing that role if the Buccaneers re-sign him.

Evans has played a number of NFL coordinators and elite defensive backs, and he's seen it all in his 11-year career. That knowledge can only benefit everyone, and having him around another year can help the younger receivers in Tampa Bay get even better next year — another year with Evans could do wonders for Egbuka and Johnson.

Because he'd want to come back

This seems obvious, but if Mike Evans wants to come back, the Buccaneers will simply find a way to make it happen in Tampa Bay.

Evans is a franchise legend who was general manager Jason Licht's first draft pick with the Buccaneers. He is a fan favorite in Tampa Bay and, if he wants to play football, will likely be welcomed back with open arms by the front office. Evans talked about being a "Buc for life" when he signed his last contract, and if that's what he wants, that's what he'll get.

