ESPN Has Buccaneers Going Defense Early in Latest NFL Mock Draft

With the Super Bowl set to kick off in less than a week, it's that time of year when NFL mock drafts start to appear.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers must hit on talent to help fix some of the issues that plagued them in 2025 and will be picking from the middle of the pack once the NFL Draft begins in April.

Last year general manager Jason Licht and the Bucs made a shocking first-round decision by drafting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, but this year, it appears Tampa Bay will be going defense-heavy early in the draft. That is exactly how ESPN draft expert Matt Miller sees it unfolding as he has the Buccaneers taking South Carolina cornerback Brandon Cisse with their first pick, followed by University of Georgia linebacker CJ Allen in the second round.

Rd. 1 Pick 15 - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

"If this were a seven-round mock draft, every Buccaneers pick might come on defense. Things are that bleak. One year after choosing wide receiver Emeka Egbuka in Round 1 after a run on defensive players before their pick, the Bucs can't afford to have defenders wiped off the board in April," Miller wrote. "Cisse has the length (6-foot, 190 pounds) to compete at the line of scrimmage, but it's his turn technique and speed in phase that stand out. Cisse's best trait is his ability to eliminate targets and win in contested situations. Although he might be more of a man corner, he's versatile enough to be effective playing off the line in the Bucs' fire zone scheme thanks to very good recovery agility and fast instincts."

One would have thought the Bucs would go edge or linebacker here with the 15th pick, but with big names like Sonny Styles off the board, Miller has the Bucs continuing their youth movement in the secondary.

Miller makes a great case for why the Buccaneers should target Cisse in the NFL Draft. The former NC State Wolfpack turned Gamecock is a highly athletic freak with speed, fluid hips, and elite coverage traits, especially in man.

Coming off a season with 27 tackles, five pass breakups, two QB hurries, an interception and a forced fumble season in Columbia, South Carolina, Cisse would be able to immediately contribute to the Bucs' secondary that has gotten younger over the years, developing alongside the likes of Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish.

Cisse will likely have a learning curve getting used to Todd Bowles' defensive structure, but he is a high-upside corner with proven production with tons of athletic traits that should excite the defense.

With Jamel Dean possibly heading to a new organization in free agency, hitting on one of the best corners in the draft early would pay dividends for Tampa Bay.

Rd. 2 Pick 46 - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

"Lavonte David's decline this season was stark," Miller wrote. "Although Allen doesn't have David's hallmark agility and range, he's an impactful downhill linebacker who can clean up in the run game and be a force player on first and second downs."

Perhaps one of the top defenders in all of college football in 2025, Allen would be a huge addition to a Bucs' linebacker unit that has struggled, whether Lavonte David decides to hang up the cleats or not.

A finalist for the Butkus Award, Allen was an AP, The Athletic, and FWAA All-American First Team honoree, leading the team in tackles for loss (8) and tackles. Allen helped lead one of the best defenses in the country and would bring high-IQ play, leadership, impact in the run game and a high floor.

A modern three-down linebacker, Allen is productive in the run game, tackling in space and has solid coverage instincts, helping in an NFL that ever-more-so demands linebackers who can defend the pass game and cover sideline to sideline.

Getting Allen with the 46th overall pick would be a steal, given his high floor to immediately come in and make an impact. The Buccaneers are desperately in need of a complete linebacker who can be the anchor and versatile defender in today's NFL, and Allen fits that mold to a tee.

