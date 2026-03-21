Buccaneers Lose Special Teams Ace to Eagles

Former Buccaneers special teams standout J.T. Gray has now officially left the team, signing a deal to join the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks yet another player leaving the Bucs, as players like Mike Evans, Jamel Dean, Logan Hall, and more have also gone to find new homes this offseason.

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray (48) during warm ups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Gray joined the Bucs very late in the 2025 NFL season, signing on the team's practice squad on November 21st and being promoted to the active roster on December 19th. Gray was brought in due to the massive struggles on special teams the Bucs were facing throughout the 2025 season, which led to the firing of former special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughy and the hiring of Danny Smith as the new special teams coordinator.

Gray has been a standout special teams player during his eight-year NFL career. He's been named a first-team all-pro for special teams in 2021, a two-time second-team all-pro for special teams in 2019 and 2024, and was named to a Pro Bowl as a special teamer in 2021.



Some may sit and panic at the notion that another player has left the Buccaneers, but I don't believe that this is a notion that players don't want to play for Tampa Bay. Scheme and coaching staff fits are things to consider as well, and J.T. Gray's departure feels more like a mutual understanding that Gray was better suited in a different special teams room.





Dec 1, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) runs off the field after the victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

While Gray will be missed for his solid special teams ability, the Bucs have already found his replacement in former Steelers safety Miles Killebrew, who signed with the team on a one-year deal earlier in free agency.

Killebrew is familiar with special teams coordinator Danny Smith, as they spent five years together in Pittsburgh. Killebrew was also named a first-team all-pro as a special teams player in 2023 and was named to two Pro Bowls as a special teams player in 2023 and 2024.

Killebrew will be able to offer a similar pedigree of special teams play to what J.T. Gray was offering, and will be able to be more of a liaison between what Danny Smith is expecting from the special teams unit due to their half-decade of shared history together.

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