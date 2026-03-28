Buccaneers May Have Made a Huge Mistake With Chris Godwin

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers weren't able to do much in free agency. Despite not having a ton of wealth on the open market, the Bucs were able to do a solid job without any big splashes, but for most, this free agency period will be remembered by Mike Evans departing for "greener pastures" in San Francisco and Lavonte David finally deciding to retire after 14 legendary seasons in Tampa.

Tampa Bay would have obviously loved to have had Evans return for a 13th season with the franchise, but his loss isn't as detrimental as most see it, thanks to the wealth of riches the Bucs currently have in their wide receiver room.

The Bucs still have some of the most skilled players in the league on their roster, but one contract in particular in that room is starting to look a bit ugly. Chris Godwin's contract is currently the biggest on the Bucs' books, and in hindsight, it's looking like signing him last offseason to a three-year, $66 million deal wasn't the best of moves, as pointed out by Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon.

Godwin Majorly Overpaid

"Right now, that three-year, $66 million extension from the 2025 offseason is looking silly, as Godwin might be the most overpaid player in the NFL considering his $33.7 million cap hit for 2026," wrote Gagnon. "That ranks first among all wide receivers, which is a shame because the 30-year-old has failed to play in double-digit games in back-to-back seasons and his productivity when healthy plummeted in 2025."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers' front office has clearly shown to covet culture over the value of a player, but with Evans leaving and David retiring, Godwin is effectively one of the last men standing when it comes to the image of what they like to mold their culture after.

While it is obviously key to have a strong culture in the locker room, you also need production. And, unfortunately, Godwin has not been able to provide that when looking at what he is getting paid.

Since suffering a dislocated ankle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season, Godwin has found it difficult to stay on the field, missing over 18 total games over the past two seasons.

Injuries have clearly played a role in the disconnect, but even when on the field, Godwin hasn't been nearly as effective as he had been leading up to the devastating injury.

With a $33.7 million cap hit in 2026, which ranks first amongst all NFL wideouts, the contract is not even fun to look at or discuss. However, the hope is that Godwin will finally be able to put his injury history in the past and look forward to brighter days now that he will be relied upon much more to be involved in making the offense go and prove that it was worth signing him to said deal.

If Godwin is unable to help lead the Bucs' offense and improve on his 2025 production, the franchise's gamble on him will have done more harm than good, with the culture mantra out the window.

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