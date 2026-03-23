Where the Buccaneers Rank in the NFC South After Free Agency

The NFC South has long been one of the most tumultuous divisions in football. The winner of the division hasn't had more than 10 wins since 2021, and for the most part, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been winning that division close for the last few years. That changed in 2025, though, when the Bucs went 8-9 and lost out to the Carolina Panthers.

It's a new league year now, though, and all four teams in the division are trying their best to come out on top in 2026 — and the Bucs are looking to reclaim their throne. Every team has been active in free agency, but some more than others, and the NFL Draft in April could very well change the landscape of the division.

Until then, though (and knowing the moves each team needs to make), we decided to rank every team in the NFC South after the first burst of free agency. Are the Buccaneers primed to take their title back? Or will they get lost in the shuffle once again?

4. Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This might come as a surprise, given that the Panthers were NFC South champions last year. But their two huge splash free agency signings — linebacker Devin Lloyd and edge rusher Jaelan Philips — came on the defense, and they really needed some help on the offensive side of things.

The Panthers were paltry on offense last year, ranking 27th in points per game, 27th in yards per game, 26th in yards per play and 25th in third-down conversion rate. The Panthers bolstered their offensive line in free agency by bringing in offensive tackles Rasheed Walker and Stone Forsythe and center Luke Fortner, but other offensive signings, like wideout John Metchie, don't move the needle. Finally, Bryce Young still hasn't shown he can play consistently good football, and that will continue to drag the Panthers down.

Head coach Dave Canales is going to give up playcalling, which could spark something, but it likely won't be enough. Expect the Panthers to take a big, big step back.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) recovers a fumble by the Carolina Panthers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers are in the opposite situation — they need a lot of help on defense, and they might not be able to get it. They have glaring holes at basically every position, and what's more, they still don't know whether or not Lavonte David is returning at inside linebacker. The Bucs brought on Alex Anzalone, Kenny Gainwell, A'Shawn Robinson and Al-Quadin Muhammad, but with losses of wideout Mike Evans and cornerback Jamel Dean, it's hard to argue right now that they're a better team.

On top of that, head coach Todd Bowles was retained this offseason, and he's proven by now that he can't elevate a struggling roster. Couple that with quarterback Baker Mayfield's sharp downturn at the end of last season, and there's too much to be worried about in Tampa Bay for them to be ranked much higher.

2. Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons tight end Feleipe Franks (84) reacts after recovering a blocked punt against the New Orleans Saints | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons have had plenty of talent over the last few years — they've just had a few things holding them back. Head coach and quarterback have been two big ones, but now, Raheem Morris has been axed in favor of Kevin Stefanski and Tua Tagovailoa is likely to start for the team instead of Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons need an inside linebacker pretty badly after Kaden Elliss left for the New Orleans Saints in free agency, they could use some more cornerback depth behind players like A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes and they also have the problem with James Pearce Jr., who is facing felony charges and may never play for Atlanta again. But outside of that, they have immense talent, with Terrell, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Jesse Bates, Jalon Walker and a slew of other players still present on the roster.

The biggest thing that has been holding Atlanta back is their quarterback play. If Tagovailoa can stay healthy (and that is an if), they should get much better at that position, and they'll be much more dangerous.

1. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ronnie Bell (85) celebrates with quarterback Tyler Shough (6) and wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (81) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It took a bit for the Saints to hit their stride last year, but once they did, they looked impressive. They won five of their last eight games last year, and their defense was stout all year, finishing ninth in yards per game, third in opponent third down conversion percentage and ninth in red zone conversion percentage. That defense didn't get much worse, losing Alontae Taylor to the Tennessee Titans but bringing in Kaden Elliss from the Falcons to bolster their second level.

On top of that, the Saints brought in running back Travis Etienne to immediately bolster their run game alongside Alvin Kamara, and they also brought in OL David Edwards and TE Noah Fant to help out quarterback Tyler Shough even more. Much of their season will hinge on Shough's continued development, but if the Saints draft a wideout early in the draft like many are expecting, that offensive unit will have gotten much, much better.

Kellen Moore's offense has shown promise and New Orleans' defense impressed last year, and with some strong additions and not much lost in free agency, they're looking like the top dog for 2026.

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