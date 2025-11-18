Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign familiar face on defense
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to avoid even more of their post-bye week blues as they head into a big game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. They've dropped three of their last four games, and with NFC playoff seeding on the line, they'll hope to end that streak with a huge win against a Rams team that is arguably the best in the NFL.
It will be a tough task, but the Buccaneers could have a little more depth on the defensive side of things whenever they do face off against the Rams. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that the Buccaneers are bringing back defensive back Marcus Banks, who was with the team in training camp and got released earlier this year.
Buccaneers re-signing Marcus Banks
Banks, from Houston, Texas, played football at Alabama and Mississippi State before coming to Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2024. Banks was on the team's practice squad last year and then played for Tampa Bay during the offseason and in training camp, but he was cut after camp.
Now, though, he makes his way back to Tampa Bay to fill a practice squad roster spot., Because the Bucs signed running back Owen Wright to their 53-man roster, they had an extra spot, so there is no necessary corresponding move to be made for Banks to return to Tampa Bay.
It's unknown why the team brought back Banks specifically, but the team could always use some special teams and defensive back depth. Cornerback Jamel Dean did go down with hip flexor injury against the Bills and safety Tykee Smith was evaluated for a concussion but returned to the game, so perhaps Banks was signed to make the team comfortable with their defensive back depth heading into Week 12 and beyond.
The Buccaneers will play the Rams at 8:20 p.m. EST on Sunday night.
