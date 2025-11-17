Buccaneers-Bills game creates something the NFL has never seen
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking to come away with a statement win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 after coming off their loss to the New England Patriots just a week after their bye.
The matchup between the Bucs and Bills was a back-and-forth affair that was seemingly playing out where whoever had the ball last would go on to win the game. The Bucs' offense was solid, despite Baker Mayfield having a less-than-spectacular day statistically, while the defense struggled all afternoon to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills' offense.
Tampa Bay would go on to lose the contest 44-32, which is the first time that final score has ever happened in the history of the NFL, giving us the 1,095th unique final.
Buccaneers, Bills ends in "Scorigami"
The game ended in a "Scorigami", a term that originated from sports journalist Jon Bois to describe an NFL score that has never happened. Bucs-Bills is the first game to ever end 44-32 and the 1,095th unique final score in NFL history.
The game was one of the most exciting on the NFL Week 12 slate, and it lived up to the hype that was projected before the game kicked off.
The Bucs' defense will be the talk of this one for Tampa Bay fans. They allowed Allen to put up video game numbers, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for three touchdowns on the day, with limited skill players at his disposal.
The Buccaneers' offense was spearheaded by backup running back Sean Tucker, who had his second-best game as a pro, taking 19 carries for 106 yards and two scores to go along with two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown.
Tampa Bay will have to figure out how to get things back on track. The 44 points they gave up to Buffalo is the first time that has happened since 2019, so they will need to buckle down on defense with an all-important NFC matchup against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on deck.
Fortunately, it seems like the Bucs will be getting some help back here sooner rather than later, as we could see the returns of Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin while we wait and see if the Bucs lost anyone else to injury this past weekend.
