Buccaneers' Todd Bowles explains controversial decision against Bills
There were plenty of reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Buffalo Bills in a 44-32 shootout, with all three phases of the ball struggling at various points. The Bucs dropped to 6-4 on the year after the defeat and have lost three of their last four games, signalling a mid-season slump that has become all too common for the Bucs in recent memory.
There was one incident that occurred midway through the fourth quarter, though, that has drawn som controversy from Bucs fans and pundits alike, and it Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed his thought process behind it on Monday after returning to Tampa Bay.
Todd Bowles explains Buccaneers' late-game punt vs. Bills
The play in question came at 7:28 left in the game, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced a 4th & 2 at their own 39-yard line down 37-32. The Buccaneers could have went for it, but instead, they opted to punt, and the Bills — who has scored 37 points to that point — once again marched down the field and scored another touchdown, making the score 44-32 and putting the game out of reach.
The move was controversial, with many fans wondering why the Bucs would give the ball back to Buffalo with how well Buffalo's offense had been doing all game, The Bucs were also having success on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, so the option to run in an attempt to pick up that first and keep the drive going down five points was there as well.
ESPN Analytics' fourth-down calculator recommended that the Buccaneers go for it, giving them a +2.9% chance to win the football game if they had.
Bowles was asked about that crucial decision on Monday, and he explained that the difference between 4th & 2 and 4th & 1 is what made him go with the decision he did.
“I think it was on the minus-39[-yard line]. From a schematic standpoint, we talked about it – one [yard] or less was positive, two [yards] was more or less figuring to punt. We figured we had enough time to get the ball back. I think [there were] seven-something minutes left. We thought we could get a good punt and hold them down there. Obviously, it didn’t work out, but that was the thought process.”
Bowles trusting his defense makes sense — he is a defensive coach, after all — but it most certainly didn't work out. Josh Allen threw for 317 yards on the day and accounted for all six of Buffalo's touchdowns, three through the air and three on the ground. The Bills would hold on to the ball for over four minutes after that and score the dagger touchdown with 2:42 remaining in the fourth quarter.
The Buccaneers and Bowles have been better about fourth-down gambles, particularly after the Bucs hired Zach Beistline to be their Director of Football Research for decisions such as these, but some calls will remain controversial.
Nonetheless, the Bucs are looking to put this loss behind them as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie goes viral for wild interception against Bills’ Josh Allen
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers release 400-pound defensive tackle from practice squad
• NFL suspends Buccaneers rookie for 6 games
• Buccaneers' star rookie tabbed for major award at midseason mark
• Key offensive position might be Buccaneers' biggest draft need in 2026