Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady Teases Return to NFL

While the NFL world has been focused on free agency and how their franchises did or did not improve, some current and former NFL players were gearing up to participate in the first-ever Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles, California.

The event became a thing after it was announced that NFL players would be allowed to participate in the 2028 Olympics, with Flag Football named as an Olympic sport. Thus, groundwork began to create teams to match up against the current, reigning World Champions, the Team USA flag football team.

Despite the two rosters going against Team USA being stacked with players like Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Odell Beckham Jr., Davante Adams, and Rob Gronkowski, the Wildcats and Founders both found it difficult to hang with the flag football professionals, being outscored on the day 82-30 before the Wildcats 24-14 Championship loss.

There was much to take away from the exhibition out in LA. However, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fueled things even more after showing he still has it, taking to social media to tease a potential second unretirement, stating, "Gets you thinking..."

There's No Way He Returns, Right?

Brady's final snaps in the NFL came just over three years ago with the Buccaneers, but he still showed he hasn't lost much of a step during the exhibition flag football matches despite being heavily involved as a broadcaster for FOX Sports and helping the Las Vegas Raiders attempt to turn the organization around as a minority owner.

It was a great move by Brady, who waited until the last second to side step the rusher, only to throw an absolute dot to Stefon Diggs in the back of the endzone for the score, only to find his buddy Rob Gronkowski in the endzone again for the two-point conversion before being ruled out for the rest of the day with a hamstring injury.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

The NFL teams and players were greatly outmatched in this one and will have to do some major rethinking about how much involvement they will want to have when it comes to participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Even though it was a rough day for the NFL players, it's an intriguing thought to wonder if Brady could come back and dominate like vintage Brady.

The game is growing, and Brady seems to have his hand in every aspect of it. While Brady wants to be involved in any way he can, it's probably best that he does so from the sideline or within the inner workings rather than on the field.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.