Patriots Fans Won’t Like What Rob Gronkowski Said About Buccaneers Team

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends of all-time. In his 11-year NFL career, Gronkowski was a 4-time First-Team All-Pro, a 5-time Pro-Bowler and 4-time Super Bowl Champion. Gronk's 92 career receiving TD's are the 12th most in league history.

Although most of the iconic memories of Gronkowski stem from his 9-year stint with the New England Patriots, he still had two highly successful seasons in Tampa Bay with the Buccaneers to close out his career.

Whether in New England or Tampa Bay, Gronk spent his entire career playing with Tom Brady, so it's no surprise that he's seen plenty of success over the years.

No stranger to the spotlight, Gronkowski remains one of the most entertaining and outspoken personalities among former NFL players. Recently, Gronk appeared on 4th and South, a podcast hosted by two former NFL players, Jarvis Landry and his former teammate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard Fournette.

Gronk says Bucs had the most talent he's ever played with

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

During his interview, Gronkowski unveiled a pretty bold take, suggesting that the most talented team he ever played on was surprisingly not one of his Patriots' Super Bowl winning teams, but instead, the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Oh man, the 2020 Bucs. I would say skill-wise, I think that team was probably the best skill set team I’ve ever been on throughout my career on that team,” Gronkowski said. “Like on the Buss. I mean, we had everyone, dude. We had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Lenny, Cam Brate, and then our other running back, Ronald Jones.”

Despite a bit of an adjustement period early that year, the Bucs went absolutely nuclear down the stretch during Gronk and Brady's first season in Tampa Bay.

Despite finishing the regular season 11-5 to place 2nd in the NFC South, the Bucs hit their stride following their Week 13 bye, and finished the regular season on a 4-game winning streak to punch their ticket to the postseason.

In the playoffs, the stacked team to which Gronkowski is referring, reeled off 3 consecutive road victories before eventually dismantling Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium.

Teamwork made the dream work for the 2020 Bucs

Feb 7, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gronk credits the team's selfness nature for the improbable run to the Super Bowl.

“It’s not about competing with each other" he said. “It’s about how you work with each other, how we use the skill set of this number one tight end or that number one tight end, and where everything works together. And that’s what we figured out, though.”

Despite all the success Rob Gronkowski experienced to start his career with the dynasty teams he played for in New England, it was the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers who he credits for having the most talent.

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