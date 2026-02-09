Mike Evans’ Agent Drops Major Hint About NFL Future Going Into 2026 Buccaneers' Season

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is a significant amount of uncertainty looming regarding key veteran stars, Lavonte David and Mike Evans.

Beyond the nostalgic significance associated with both players having spent their entire careers in Tampa Bay is the fact that both David and Evans, despite their age, remain highly productive players who are integral the success of the team on the field.

READ MORE: Jay Glazer Slams Buccaneers’ Decision to Keep Todd Bowles in 2026

On the defensive side of the ball, the status of Lavonte David remains a question mark. David has openly declared that he will need some time this offseason to officially decide whether or not he intends retire or return for another season. The Bucs have expressed their desire to have David return, and if he does, he has publicly acknowledged that it will be with the Buccaneers.

Mike Evans, on the other hand, presents a more ominous scenario.

Mike Evans' agent comments on star WR's intentions for 2026

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Leading up to the Super Bowl this week in Santa Clara, NFL Network insiders read a statement live on air from Evans' longtime agent, Deryk Gilmore, regarding the star wide receiver's current situation.

"Mike started the season in great shape. Most people in the organization said he probably had the best camp of everybody." Gilmore wrote. "He finished feeling better than he has in several seasons. I think his competitive nature leads to more football. That is my hope. Like most fans, I love watching him play!!!"

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Is #Bucs great Mike Evans coming back? The future of #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce comes into focus soon; What other changes come with Klint Kubiak being the #Raiders coach; The #Seahawks will be for sale. pic.twitter.com/PYmfIzwVLs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

Could Evans play somewhere else in 2026?

Based on the optimistic message Gilmore presented regarding his client's likelihood of suiting up again in 2026, the next question becomes, could Mike Evans be playing for a different team in 2026?

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) runs to the line of scrimmage before a play against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The answer to that question is complicated. Of course a scenario exists where Mike Evans might consider joining another team to close out his career and make a push for a second Lombardi trophy — especially if he doesn't believe Tampa Bay has the pieces in place to get the job done.

The team going 2-10 to close out the season and ultimately miss the playoffs certainly wasn't a great pitch to retain his services.

That being said, Mike Evans' agent has postured numerous times in the past while his client was technically a free agent. Each time, Evans eventually re-signed with the Buccaneers and proclaimed his love for the franchise and its fans once pen was put to paper.

Despite the Bucs' struggles to close out 2025, they still have a ton of talent and continuity. This past season was an anomaly in terms of the amount of significant injuries that plagued the team — including Evans himself.

READ MORE: Conversation Linking Buccaneers, Maxx Crosby Grows During Super Bowl Week

If history tells us anything, it's that Mike Evans is not only a supreme talent, but a player who is loyal and committed to the Buccaneers' organization. Already firmly established as the greatest offensive player in the history of the franchise, it's hard to envision Mike Evans playing for another team next season — regardless of what his agent says prior to a decision being made.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers Running Back Named Top Fit In Free Agency For Cowboys

• NFL Veteran Raves About New Bucs Hire and Why It Is Great News for Baker Mayfield

• Bucs Teammate Claims Defensive Players Have a Vendetta Against Baker Mayfield

• Buccaneers Linked to Surprise Trade for Former First-Round Packers Pass Rusher