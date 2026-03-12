Bucs Sign Lions Pass Rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, Who Recorded 11 Sacks Last Year

It took them a few days, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally brought along a veteran pass rusher to help fill a big name.

The Buccaneers hosted pass rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad on Thursday, and they didn't waste much time signing him — they brought him on for a one-year deal with a max value of $6 million, per the NFL's Ian Rapoport. With the signing, Muhammad likely slots in as the team's third edge rusher behind Yaya Diaby and another player the Bucs are likely to draft in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Buccaneers bring on Al-Quadin Muhammad

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) against the Philadelphia Eagles | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Muhammad is no stranger to the NFC South. He was drafted in 2017 as a part of a stacked New Orleans Saints draft class, and he played there for just one season before signing with the Indianapolis Colts and playing with them for three seasons. He bounced around a few different teams, from the Chicago Bears to the Dallas Cowboys, before landing with the Detroit Lions for two years.

Muhammad had a very strong 2025, registering 11 sacks on 25 combined tackles. Muhammad should still be a rotational rusher in Tampa Bay, but if he were paired with a strong edge rusher in the draft or even Diaby, he could net some sacks just like he did in Detroit playing alongside Aidan Hutchinson. He has 26 sacks, 193 combined tackles and four forced fumbles during his eight-year career in the NFL.

His signing continues an interesting trend for the Buccaneers this free agency. Between Muhammad, linebacker Alex Anzalone, defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and safety Miles Killebrew, the Buccaneers have signed multiple players over 30 so far this free agency. The Bucs are certainly not getting younger, but they are adding some experienced veterans at value signings to help what should be a big defensive draft class coming in after April.

Muhammad is also the fourth former Lion the Bucs brought on, with Anzalone, Robinson and Killebrew all playing in Detroit at one time or another. The Lions have had extended success in recent years under head coach Dan Campbell, and hopefully, these signings will take the Bucs to similar heights as they look to reclaim the NFC South title and get back to the playoffs.

