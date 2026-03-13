Buccaneers Rework 2 Contracts to Create More Salary Cap Room

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some free agent signings in the last few days, and as a result, they need to open up some cap room.

The Bucs brought on linebacker Alex Anzalone, running back Kenny Gainwell, defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad, among others, in an effort to fill some gaps left by departing free agents. The Bucs also re-signed tight end Cade Otton, so that's another player set to take up some cap space over the next few years.

Tampa Bay opened up its cap space on Friday via two restructures, restructuring the deals of cornerback Zyon McCollum and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke.

Buccaneers restructure two contracts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The restructures to McCollum and Goedeke's contracts create $26 million in new salary cap, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman. The hits have been alleviated from 2027-2030, making room for Tampa Bay's new signings in free agency and eventual signings from the NFL Draft and onward.

WIth new free-agent signings becoming official, the Bucs are doing simple restructures on the contracts of tackle Luke Goedeke and corner Zyon McCollum to create about $26 million in new 2026 cap space. Normal cap work, with cap hits now spread out between 2027-30. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 12, 2026

It may seem interesting to restructure McCollum's contract and push some of his money down the road, given how up-and-down his tenure has been since getting extended, but the Bucs can still cut him with very minimal damage next year if things don't work out — he'd only cost $2,153,000 dead cap, per Spotrac, so it would be easy to move on from him. The Bucs hope that isn't the case, though, and that he takes the next step they were hoping for in 2026.

Goedeke is one of the more underrated tackles in the NFL, and it shouldn't be too much of a problem to restructure him. He's played very good football in Tampa Bay since kicking out from guard to tackle, and the Bucs should have no qualms about keeping him around long-term. Goedeke's restructure makes a lot of sense, as he's set to be Tristan Wirfs' running mate at tackle for the foreseeable future.

The Bucs will have to sign their upcoming draft picks, but they're still not done in free agency. There are plenty of positions to fill, and general manager Jason Licht is likely to use this new room to add some more depth to Tampa Bay's roster before the NFL Draft kicks off at the end of April.

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