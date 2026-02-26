Could The Buccaneers Sign This Rams Offensive Starter in 2026?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could very well be looking for a new starting tight end to begin the 2026 offseason. Former starter Cade Otton is scheduled to be a free agent, and backup tight ends Payne Durham and Devin Culp are solid in their roles but have not been given enough opportunities to show that they could step up in Otton's absence.

This is where the Bucs find themselves with a choice of two different paths — make a large effort to bring back Cade Otton and work with the player who has already been in your current system, or go off into free agency to look for a more affordable option should Otton get a big payday like some are expecting.

A Familiar Face in Free Agency?

Enter Tyler Higbee, the 33-year-old starting tight end for the Los Angeles Rams who is scheduled to be a free agent this upcoming offseason.

Higbee has been pretty consistent throughout his long NFL career. He's played in 138 games, starting in 127 of them, and has accumulated 386 catches for 3,949 yards and 27 touchdowns over his 10-year career in the NFL to this point.

It's also important to note that Higbee has worked with the current Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson, during their time together with the LA Rams from 2019 to 2023. Robinson served as assistant quarterbacks coach, assistant wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator for the Rams, and it's entirely possible that he could look to bring Higbee in on a one-year bridge deal should Otton prove to be a bit too expensive for the Bucs' liking.

Right now, Spotrac has Higbee's market value at 5.4 million dollars, with the website projecting him to sign a one-year deal with a team. On the flip side, Cade Otton is expected to have a market value of 7.9 million dollars with him signing a longer three-year deal with a higher average salary. While some may scoff at the idea of 2.5 million dollars being a big difference maker, it is important to remember that money could be a couple of million more that the team could invest in a new starting linebacker, defensive lineman or edge rusher, which are big needs for the team this offseason.

Ultimately, we will see what the Bucs decide to do at the tight end position. They'll have to decide whether to bring back a player they drafted in Otton or possibly look at a cheaper, reliable option that has worked with their current coordinator in the past.

