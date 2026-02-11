What Should the Buccaneers Do With Cade Otton in Free Agency?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big free agency decisions to make in 2026. They have 16 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and a club option on one player, so they'll have to figure out exactly who they'll bring back and who they are willing to let walk in free agency.

Jason Licht has his hands full, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this offseason. For the next two weeks, we're going to look at some of Tampa Bay's most consequential free agents. We'll give you the pros and cons of each potential re-signing, and then we'll deliver the verdict on whether or not we think the Bucs should bring back that player in 2026.

This time around, we're looking at Cade Otton, who the Bucs drafted in 2022. Otton is a free agent after starting at tight end for four years, but there are a few things to consider when it comes to his role in Tampa Bay's offense. Here's the rundown:

Pros of re-signing Otton

Otton is a do-it-all tight end who can contribute in every aspect of the game. He has no problem blocking without the spotlight on him, and he's shown to be a reliable target when called upon in the receiving game, too. He knows the offensive system Zac Robinson brings along well, and he and quarterback Baker Mayfield have a good rapport with each other. With all that in mind, Otton could continue to serve as a reliable Swiss army knife for the Bucs under Robinson's command.

Cons of re-signing Otton

Otton has had spurts with good runs, but overall, his production isn't particularly notable when it comes to the league's great tight ends. Additionally, the tight ends got virtually no looks in the passing game under Josh Grizzard last year, and Robinson will certainly wonder why. There are other, more attractive options on the market — the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts and Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq come to mind — so if the Bucs want a more lethal receiving threat in the tight end game, it would behoove them to look elsewhere.

The verdict

The Buccaneers can probably find a better tight end than Otton on the market. Otton has a valuation of $9,972,000 APY, which the Bucs could use to spend on an ailing defense that could use an injection of talent. Overall, it might benefit both sides to get a fresh start and make some changes at tight end.

