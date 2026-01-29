Buccaneers OC Zac Robinson Excited to Work With Tristan Wirfs, Rest of OL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did what they could on offense this past year, but they were never fully able to get rolling, no matter what they tried to do.

Despite a handful of skill, talent and depth, the Buccaneers' offense was hampered by injuries throughout the season and a lack of an efficient and effective play caller at the helm.

With the improvements needed clear, Tampa Bay decided to fire OC Josh Grizzard after just one season for the more proven Zac Robinson. Robinson will be expected to come in and make an immediate impact on returning the offense to glory.

He will have the skill players outside and in the backfield to be able to do so, but it all starts up front in the trenches, and Robinson understands that he has one of the best offensive lines to work with in the league. That line is spearheaded by All-Pro tackles Tristan Wirfs and Luke Goedeke.

Bucs' OL 'Made of The Right Stuff'

"Tristan speaks for himself. He has had an unbelievable career. He's still playing at an unbelievable level – he's the best tackle in the game. Definitely you feel great about that spot. You feel great about the right spot with [Luke] Goedeke," Robinson said at his introductory press conference. "You just feel great about all of these guys, so that's what's exciting about it. I've gotten to meet a couple of these guys so far [and] I know they're made of the right stuff. I'm excited to work with that group."

When healthy, the Bucs' offensive line is one of the best in the business. Anchored by Wirfs and Goedeke, the unit also consists of Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton and Cody Mauch.

However, injuries became a huge issue with the group in 2025. Goedeke and Wirfs missed portions of the season while Barton struggled without his typical guards next to him at center, as Bredeson was in and out of the lineup and Mauch suffered a season-ending knee injury before the season even got going.

This group was a top-five unit in pass blocking and run blocking in 2024, but without that cohesiveness in 2025, they struggled to replicate the dominance they had just a season before.

Robinson understands that the line has it in them to return to prominence, but it will need to stay healthy to protect Baker Mayfield as much as possible and open up running lanes for Bucky Irving and company. The Bucs' o-line was servicable despite all the challenges thrown their way this past season, but if they want to sure things up even more, they can look towards free agency or the NFL Draft to grab someone to lift the floor and ceiling of their offensive line depth.

