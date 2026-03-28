Favorite and Least Favorite Moves the Buccaneers Made in Free Agency

It's been a rough go if you're someone who follows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the past five months or so.

You've witnessed one of the best starts to a regular season, but that was quickly followed up with perhaps the worst collapse in franchise history that led to no postseason berth for the first time in over five years.

Then, star wide receiver Mike Evans decided to leave in free agency, and the only linebacker to ever compare to Derrick Brooks, Lavonte David, retired from the game.

That's not even mentioning how low-key of a free agency they've had as well. While not one of the most talked about hauls from the period, the Bucs did a solid job of raising the floor, but there is still work yet to be desired. Here are my favorite and least favorite moves that the Bucs made this offseason.

Favorite Move

Yes, I get it, putting Alex Anzalone here would have been the home run pick we all would have liked to read about as the successor to David as the man in the middle of the Bucs' defense. But let me talk to you about why signing edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad is my favorite signing they made in free agency.

Many have pointed toward Muhammad's success as playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson in Detroit with the Lions, but the fact of the matter is that his production barely decreased in favorable edge rushing statistics when Hutchinson was off the field.

Detroit Lions linebacker Al-Quadin Muhammad (96) | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Muhammad is the perfect low-risk, high-reward player for the Bucs, especially on a one-year deal worth $4 million.

It was a very Licht move, but ultimately, the Buccaneers are getting a solid edge that could potentially break out for pennies on the dollar. The move obviously isn't what everyone wanted when it came to the position. However, it does make the Bucs better and sets them up to take an edge with their 15th overall pick in a deep NFL Draft class.

The Bucs know that getting pressure in the backfield is the key to how successful they will be. So, it will be key that Muhammad can be the player they need him to be, if not providing more.

Least Favorite Move

I was going to go with letting Mike Evans walk out the door here, but unfortunately, there was absolutely nothing the Bucs could do in the months since the end of the season to change his mind on where the franchise currently is and is heading.

So, with that out of the way, while all the Bucs moves were mediocre with veteran floor raisers, my least favorite would be signing A'Shawn Robinson to a one-year deal worth $10 million after the Carolina Panthers released him to avoid a $10.5 million cap hit in 2026.

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While many will make the case that Robinson's aggressiveness, size and attitude will be additions for a defense that has lacked anything like that since Jason Pierre-Paul, Robinson isn't quite the player he used to be.

Carolina saw this with Robinson's productivity dipping ever so slightly. While Robinson still has a high motor and can find himself in the backfield, for a guy who will be coming in as a rotational player rather than a starting piece, $10 million feels a bit rich to the tongue.

It's clearly an overpay for an elder statesman. However, if Robinson is able to be effective from the inside and cause major disruptions whenever he is on the field, the contract could pay off.

That is a long shot, however, and with Calijah Kancey back fully healthy and Elijah Roberts coming on strong in his rookie campaign, Robinson likely will find his snaps limited.

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