Buccaneers' Biggest Weakness Heading Into NFL Draft

Things have simmered down in Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers watched future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans walk out of One Buc Place for what he sees as a better opportunity with the San Francisco 49ers.

It wasn't much of an inspiring free agency for the Bucs, and Evans wasn't the only blue-chip player they lost, with Lavonte David announcing his retirement from the league after 14 seasons in Tampa.

The Buccaneers did what they could in free agency to try to curb some of the issues that plagued them a season ago, but they were somewhat hindered due to their salary cap. With no real big splashes being made in free agency, there' one big weakness that the team currently has as we head into the NFL Draft — where is the game-changer?

Lacking a Game-Changer

It would have been easy to go with a position like edge rusher or linebacker here. Or shoot, even the interior of the offensive line. However, the Bucs do have bodies at these positions, but they don't have a player anywhere across the field who is a true game-changer.

An argument could be made for safety, Antoine Winfield Jr. Still, he hasn't lived up to the billing of one of the top safeties in the league over the past couple of seasons after receiving the largest contract in NFL history for a defensive back at the time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers' faithful were hopeful to be in on trading for Maxx Crosby, but that never happened. Then, they were hopeful to get someone like Trey Hendrickson, but that also didn't happen.

With two havoc creators not making their way to Tampa Bay, those who were once hopeful for a big-time acquisition were left questioning everything about their franchise.

The Bucs are in a precarious situation, and they absolutely know it. If the 2026 season ends up being a success, then great. But if it doesn't, the whole foundation could very well be torn down, and a true rebuild begins.

As we head to the NFL Draft, there isn't much the Bucs can do to fix this gigantic problem of not having someone who can singularly impact the game. While they still have a strong roster and plenty of players that can make an impact, it will be up to them to nail the draft to try and find one of those game-changing players.

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