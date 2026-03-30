Buccaneers Land 'Green Dot' All-American Linebacker in Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost one of the most beloved players in franchise history when linebacker Lavonte David announced that he would be retiring from the game after 14 seasons.

Before David's announcement, the Bucs went ahead and signed veteran Alex Anzalone to a two-year deal just in case, and it has obviously turned out to be the right one.

While Anzalone will be a solid immediate replacement for David in the middle of the Bucs' defense, he is more of a bridge for the next era of linebackers in Tampa Bay. And that era could be here sooner rather than later, as ESPN's expert draft analyst, Matt Miller, has the Buccaneers finding their next leader on defense in the Georgia Bulldogs' CJ Allen.

Leader of Defenses

"The retirement of star linebacker Lavonte David left an opening that still exists even after the Buccaneers signed Alex Anzalone in free agency. But Anzalone, who will turn 32 in September, is a short-term fix," Miller wrote on the Bucs drafting him 15th overall.

"Allen is a leader in the middle of the defense and a player capable of being a defensive captain and signal-caller in the NFL," Miller continued. "He's also a nasty blitzer who is able to hang in coverage when matched up with tight ends. Allen is a polarizing prospect, as some scouts don't love his lack of length at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds with 31½-inch arms, but his instincts and toughness are elite."

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen (3) Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Allen was the first true freshman to start at linebacker for Kirby Smart at Georgia since 2018, showing the level of early trust from a coach as demanding as Smart as an ultimate green flag, especially for a defensive-minded head coach like Todd Bowles.

Allen is the perfect fit for Bowles and the Bucs. After taking over play-calling duties on the Georgia defense as a true freshman, he maintained that duty throughout his collegiate career. For a Bowles defense that utilizes heavy pre-snap movement, disguises and complex packages, having a backer like Allen who can handle the snap-by-snap communication from Day 1 will be a massive asset.

Just like David, Allen isn't the biggest of linebackers, but he does possess elite range and athleticism at the position. With sideline-to-sideline speed, he isn't just a thumper downhill, but he can move laterally, which will be key to being able to stay with tight ends and the dynamic running backs like Bijan Robinson that are throughout the NFC South.

An all-around balanced and clean linebaker, Allen could be the most well-rounded of the 2026 class. This is likely why we have seen his stock rise over time, but is he still worth dropping a top-15 pick on?

It hasn't been the Bucs' MO to take an off-ball linebacker that early in the draft, but this is more of a necessity-driven pick rather than taking who is best available.

With a top-heavy linebacker class, the Bucs could miss out on some of the top options at the position if they wait too long to address the position. And by taking him in the first round, Allen could play for five years with the team, providing that stability that David had over his 14 years in Tampa Bay.

Yes, the Bucs could gamble and wait till Day 2 of the NFL Draft to take someone like Jacob Rodriguez and use their 15th overall pick on one of the top edge rushers in the draft, but Miller is betting that the Bucs can find sack production later in the draft while prioritizing the heart of the defense first.

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