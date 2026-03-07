Free Agency Rumor on Mike Evans May Concern Buccaneers Fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would certainly like to keep Mike Evans. A franchise legend, Evans has 11 1,000-yard seasons and is a beloved fan favorite in Tampa Bay, but for the first time in his career, Evans is set to test free agency.

No Buccaneers fan — or general manager Jason Licht, who picked Evans with his first draft pick as Buccaneers GM — wants to see Evans leave. Evans has previously said he's a Buc for life, but he may want a better chance of a Super Bowl ring this late in his career or get more money than the Bucs can offer him. While there has been chatter about Evans potentially sticking around on a cheaper deal, some experts believe he could have played his last season in Tampa Bay in 2025.

Could Mike Evans be in a different uniform?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) reacts after a touchdown during the first half against the Carolina Panthers | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Berry was at the NFL Combine in February, and he wrote that he believes Evans will be going to a different team for 2026 and beyond.

"Speaking of Mike Evans, I truly believe he’ll be in a new uniform next year. The Buccaneers love him, but given the commitment they made to Chris Godwin last year and a deep young WR room, Tampa Bay is okay letting him go elsewhere. I heard Buffalo as a potential landing spot for Evans and possibly Philly if the Eagles decide to move A.J. Brown."

Evans was productive when he was on the field this year, but he was seldom on the field. He missed four games due to a lingering hamstring injury that has kept him out for two years now, and then he broke his collarbone midway through the year and missed five games because of it. There are some injury concerns with Evans in his old age, and on top of that, he might command too big of a price tag to justify with money into Godwin and more holes to fill.

That being said, Evans is still an X receiver with a big frame that the Bucs wouldn't have with the rest of their receiving corps, so he'd still have lots of value in Tampa Bay. The Bucs will be aggresively pursuing Evans and fans will want him back, so it will be interesting to see how free agency shapes out when the legal tampering period opens on Monday.

