NFL Insider Report Reveals Potential Buccaneers First Round Draft Targets

As is the case with all NFL teams right now, analysts, experts, and fans of their respective teams are trying their best to predict which positions those teams will address in the NFL Draft.

As we draw closer to draft weekend, which is now less than two weeks away, information has begun to leak out regarding specific teams' preferences, whether it be players or positions that could be a target for them.

This week, after consulting a wide array of NFL insiders, ESPN published an article outlining the intel they were able to gather on each NFL team. heading into the 2026 NFL Draft.

In regard to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were several interesting pieces of information shared, especially as it relates to the positions atop the Bucs' priority list heading into Round 1.

Buccaneers Doing Work on TE Class

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The most interesting piece of information to be taken away from the article relates to the Buccaneers' focus on the tight end position. Despite re-signing Cade Otton to a 3-year contract earlier this offseason, according to ESPN sources, the team is very serious about potentially drafting one early in the 20206 NFL Draft.

Although Buccaneers ESPN beat reporter, Jenna Laine, did acknowledge the team's needs on the defensive side of the ball, she specifically identified the tight end position as one to watch for.

"Edge rusher, inside linebacker and cornerback are needed, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them doubling up at corner again," Laine said. "But the Buccaneers are also doing a lot of work on this year's tight end class, have looked at a lot of interior offensive linemen for depth and would not pass up a best-player-available situation at a non-need position."

Drafting Kenyon Sadiq in Round 1 is a Realistic Possibility

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) celebrates against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The other ESPN personality consulted for this exercise in relation to the Bucs was NFL Draft expert Jordan Reid. And although Reid is not considered an insider, he felt confident enough to discuss some information he had received regarding the Bucs' interest in a specific draft prospect.

"Defensive end and tight end are two positions that the Bucs have keyed in on as Round 1 options, with tight end Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon) being a real possibility at No. 15."

Based on the Buccaneers' well-documented need, not to mention the fans' desire, for quality defensive players, the suggestion that the team has keyed on a tight end with their first round pick will certainly ruffle some feathers.

That being said, the addition of an explosive offensive weapon like Kenyon Sadiq could certainly help to fill the void left by Mike Evans' unexpected departure.

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