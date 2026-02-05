NFL Veteran Raves About New Bucs Hire and Why It Is Great News for Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made some big hires this offseason, bringing in offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and special teams coordinator Danny Smith, among others. Robinson brought one of his old staffers with the Atlanta Falcons to Tampa Bay shortly after he was hired, and it's a name that is making waves in the NFL community.

The Bucs brought on Indiana quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer to coach the same position in Tampa Bay, and the move has a lot of people excited. Prior to coaching Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza at Indiana in a national championship-winning effort, he served as the Falcons' pass game coordinator in 2024 and the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive quality control coach from 2021-23.

Whitmer has impressed many around the league, including former veteran QB Chase Daniel — and Daniel had a lot of great things to say about him on social media.

Chase Daniel loves new Buccaneers QB coach Chandler Whitmer

Daniel had some good things to say about Whitmer, and he has some hands-on experience with him, even before he made it to the NFL level.

"I was in a room with him for 2 years with Chargers & I also coached him at Elite 11 camp," Daniel wrote. "This dude is one of the next bright, young star coaches. I promise you."

I was in a room with him for 2 years with Chargers & I also coached him at Elite 11 camp 😂



This dude is one of the next bright, young star coaches. I promise you https://t.co/rWleVKikSG — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) February 3, 2026

Daniel was with Whitmer for two years in Los Angeles in 2021-22, the last two years of his NFL career. He got to be around Whitmer plenty during that time, and it seems as if he's come away impressed with Tampa Bay's newest quarterbacks coach.

The Bucs will hope Daniel is right. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had previously worked with quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis for the last three seasons in Tampa Bay, but he had a sharp downturn in his play after an MVP-level beginning to his season. Perhaps, with Whitmer's coaching, Mayfield can find a more consistent level of play in 2026 and beyond.

Robinson and Whitmer hope to bring Tampa Bay's offense to a new high in 2026, reminiscent of the 2024 unit led by offensive coordinator Liam Coen. There are still some defensive head coaches Todd Bowles must hire, but the offense staff is coming together — and it's clear it features a highly-regarded new coach.

