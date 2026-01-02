Our staff predictions for Buccaneers' climactic battle vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to win this game against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday to win the NFC South, but even then, they'll need help afterward — the Bucs would then need the Falcons to beat the Saints on Sunday.

The Bucs have lost seven of their last eight games, and they walk into this rematch with the Panthers — who won the first go-around 23-20 — with an injured offense and a flailing defense. Here's how our staff is picking this game as Saturday approaches:

JC Allen, Writer: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24

In a gotta-have-it game for the Bucs, we’ll see if they have what it takes to give themselves a shot at the playoffs. It’s not going to be easy going up against a Panthers team they faced just 13 days ago. These two teams know each other inside and out, and unfortunately, it will come down to what has seemingly been the Bucs kryptonite over their losing streak — the little things.

On paper, the Bucs have more talent and should be able to win this game, but that hasn’t stopped them from fumbling games they should’ve won in the past. Look no further than the last four weeks.

The same offensive game plan they tried to utilize against the Panthers in Week 16 won’t work this week and they’ll need to do a better job of spreading it around to their bevy of receiving weapons while avoiding costly turnovers.

However, it will largely come down to the defense and their ability to get a stop and avoid the same mental mistakes that have allowed one explosive play after another to hurt the team. There’s not a lot of confidence in this Bucs team (and for good reason), but in the last game of the season, they have an opportunity to turn things around and hope things fall their way to get into the playoffs. Stranger things have happened, but I just don’t see it.

Overall record: 9-7

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Panthers 31, Buccaneers 17

Well, here we are. The Bucs are no longer in control of their own destiny and will need their hated foes, the Saints, to come through with a win over the Falcons and also come away with a victory of their own against the Panthers to win the NFC South and make the playoffs.

The Bucs weren’t able to get things done the first go around and with how both teams are trending, I don’t believe Tampa Bay has much of a shot in this one.

Overall record: 9-7

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a huge disappointment in 2025. And although the page has technically turned to 2026, the damage has already been done. After losing seven out of their last eight games, the Bucs no longer control their own destiny. Still, if they are going to make the postseason for the sixth year in a row, they need to beat the Carolina Panthers at home on Saturday afternoon.

I expect the Bucs to grind out a victory in this game — which could be Todd Bowles’ last in Tampa — but I don’t think they punch their ticket to the postseason, as I expect the Falcons to beat the Saints.

Overall record: 11-5

Dustin Lewis, Editor: Panthers 21, Buccaneers 20

I’ll keep it short and sweet this week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen apart. Losers of four straight and eight of their last ten, it’s hard to believe the Buccaneers will be able to suddenly pull things together.

Give me the Panthers as Tampa Bay’s season comes to a disappointing and unceremonious end, finally giving away control of the NFC South.

Overall record: 12-4

River Wells, Editor: Panthers 27, Buccaneers 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a bad, bad football team, and they have absolutely floundered on in three phases. The Panthers got them last week, and even in conjunction with the fact that the Bucs have looked terrible and unmotivated, Baker Mayfield is entering this contest with an injured throwing shoulder and left tackle Tristan Wirfs is dealing with turf toe.

The Bucs are anemic on offense, a sieve on defense and crippled on special teams, and while the Panthers aren't good, they'll take care of business again. Necessity is the mother of invention, but for this Buccaneers team, the bag is empty and no one has any answers to invent with.

With this loss, the Bucs will miss the playoffs, and no one will have to worry about what the Falcons and Saints are doing. Major staff changes will be made in the offseason, even if Todd Bowles gets one more year with the team.

Overall record: 11-5

