Buccaneers Have Work to Do in Power Rankings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to get back on track after missing the playoffs in the 2025 season.

Bleacher Report's power rankings show the Bucs have some work to do after they slotted in at No. 17.

"Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's familiarity with quarterback Baker Mayfield from their short time in Los Angeles could help him get off to a good start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," Bleacher Report contributor Moe Moton wrote.

"The Buccaneers offense regressed significantly in the second half of the previous season, averaging 18.3 points in their last seven outings. They were able to get away with a change in coordinators between 2023 and 2024, but Liam Coen's departure to Jacksonville dealt a massive blow to the offense. Head coach Todd Bowles needs Robinson to work out, or he could lose his job next offseason."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Bucs in Middle of the Pack in Power Rankings

The teams in the NFC that ranked higher than the Buccaneers are the Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record this past season, slipping after the team couldn't stay healthy on the offensive side of the ball. Injuries can be hit or miss in the NFL, and it can make or break a team's season.

Every team deals with injuries in one way, shape or form, but it matters about how a team responds from the adversity. The Bucs will look to get a better handle of their adversity in the upcoming season, which could mean that the team is going to go out and acquire more talent for the back half of the roster in order to clean up the depth in hopes of improving for the 2026 season.

