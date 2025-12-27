Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Dolphins in Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Miami to play the Dolphins on Sunday, and while it will only matter if the Panthers beat the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay will still want to win to carry the momentum of a win into Week 18 against the Panthers.

It will be a tough matchup, especially with Tristan Wirfs out — here's how our staff is picking the game in Week 18:

Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 20, Dolphins 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head on the road knowing this is a game they have to have, and it lines up well for them. The Buccaneers are not playing their cleanest football, but Miami is banged up, short-handed, and looks like a team that is starting to check out as the season drags on. That matters, especially against a Tampa Bay team that still has something to play for.

The Dolphins will again turn to Quinn Ewers, who makes his second career start after an unimpressive debut. Tampa Bay should be able to keep things in front of them defensively and force Ewers to sustain long drives, something Miami has struggled to do with its current injuries. Baker Mayfield and the offense will not light up the scoreboard, but they should be efficient enough to control the game and avoid costly mistakes. This will not be flashy, and it may not be pretty, but the Buccaneers do just enough on the road to grind out a win against a wounded opponent.

Overall record: 11-4

JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 34, Dolphins 16

It’s now or never for the Bucs, who are looking to turn around a three-game losing streak and keep their playoff dreams alive. It’s been the same rhetoric from the coaches and players about cleaning up the little details, mental mistakes and capitalizing in critical moments. However, we’ve yet to see any real change.

It's like when the team takes one step forward, they take one step back, and they can’t get out of their own way. However, they’ve been given a lay-up on Sunday against the Dolphins with a short trip down road and a rookie seventh-round quarterback getting the starting nod.

If the Bucs can’t handle their business this week against a Miami Dolphins team that has already packed it in, then they don’t deserve to make the playoffs. Don’t beat yourself, and they should be good in a game that needs to be a get-right game on both sides of the ball.

Overall record: 9-6

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 31, Dolphins 17

The Bucs are reeling and don’t have much confidence in the product they are putting on the field. Having lost six of their last seven, including three to divisional opponents, proves this team is not good.

While the Bucs haven’t lived up to expectations, the Dolphins have moved on to rookie Quinn Ewers at QB in place of Tua Tagovailoa. Todd Bowles has shown success against inexperienced QBs, and I think the Bucs will finally be able to create some havoc on defense.

Overall record: 9-6

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Dolphins 21

For the Buccaneers, it feels like the sky is falling. But the reality is, they still have a legitimate chance to make the postseason. And although they’ve left plenty of reasons for fans to be pessimistic at this point in the year, if they can’t beat the Dolphins on Sunday, then the door is all but closed on the 2025 NFL season.

For whatever reason, I expect the Bucs to bounce back against the Dolphins and secure a victory in what feels like ages. That said, I don’t think it will be in dominating fashion by any means.

Overall record: 11-4

Dustin Lewis, Editor: Dolphins 28, Buccaneers 24

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have dropped three consecutive games to NFC South opponents and seven of their last nine overall. It’s been a shocking fall from grace, as this team is simply dysfunctional at the moment.

The defensive failures have piled up, and clutch play on offense from early in the season is nowhere to be found in the fourth quarter. I’ve made it obvious that I won’t pick the Buccaneers to win another game until they actually do so.

Tampa Bay is in danger of losing the division for the first time in almost half a decade. The Dolphins have no reason to win this game, but stranger things have happened.

Overall record: 11-4

River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 20, Dolphins 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still haven't really proven they can beat anyone, but the Dolphins will be a one-dimensional opponent that they can take advantage of. If the Buccaneers can stop their lethal run game, Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers shouldn't be able to do too much damage against them in his second-ever NFL start.

The Bucs won't have Tristan Wirfs, which will make for some tough sledding on offense, but they should be able to take care of business by the skin of their teeth. Bucs win a close one in the 305, but they'll want to win in Week 18 to win the NFC South and go to the playoffs.

Overall record: 11-4

