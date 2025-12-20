Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Panthers in Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have three games remaining, and two of them are huge — they need to beat the Carolina Panthers at least once to maintain their division lead and preferably twice to be comfortable, and the first of those two games between the 7-7 teams happens on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Bucs are coming off an ugly loss to the Atlanta Falcons and the Panthers an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints, so both will want revenge — and both need this game for the best chance at the NFC South. Here's how we think this crucial matchup is gonna go down:

Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 23

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head on the road trying to stop a complete tailspin after losing five of their last six games, including last week’s collapse when they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead at home against Atlanta. The Buccaneers are desperate for a response and should get it from their quarterback, who needs to bring energy and urgency back to the offense. Tampa Bay knows this is a must-win spot against a division rival also coming off a divisional loss, and the moment sets up for a bounce-back performance.

Mike Evans steps up in a big way and gives the offense the spark it has been missing, while the defense does just enough to hold off a late push. It will not be pretty, but the Bucs find a way to grind out a close road win.

Overall record: 11-3

JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 17

The Bucs face their biggest game of the season when they travel to Carolina. After a hot 6-2 start, the Bucs have won just once since their bye week. The string of losses have them facing a near must-win game, not just to keep their playoff chances alive, but to turn around the morale of the team and potentially save Todd Bowles' job.

The Panthers have been one of the league's surprise teams under Dave Canales and have a real shot at the NFC South if they can beat the Bucs on Sunday. While their offense has struggled this season, their defense has kept them in games to where they have upset teams like the Rams and Packers.

The Bucs offense will need to clean up the little things if they want to move the ball consistently, while the defense must find a way to both pressure and contain Bryce Young. The way the Bucs have played the last two weeks won’t get the job done, especially on the road in Carolina. However, something tells me Tampa Bay turns it around this week and is one step closer to punching their sixth straight post-season berth.

Overall record: 9-5

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Panthers 14

The Buccaneers were given a gift when the Saints beat the Panthers in Week 15 after dropping two inexcusable games themselves. They now head on the road to take on the Panthers in the first of two matchups to end the season.

The Bucs enter this one fully healthy for the first time (outside of those on IR) and should come ready to fight after being beaten last week.

The Panthers are a formidable opponent, but I think they play better on the road than at home. Give me Tampa Bay by more than a touchdown in this one as they look to prove themselves.

Overall record: 9-5

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 31, Panthers 28

Coming off their most deflating loss of the season to Atlanta, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squandered away control of the NFC South Division while simultaneously handing the keys right to the Carolina Panthers. However, just a couple days later, the Panthers' unexpected loss to the Saints relinquished control right back to the Bucs, again.

After last weekend's game of NFC South musical chairs, both the Bucs and Panthers now have the opportunity to control their own destiny. For the Bucs, they'll need to get much-improved performances from their entire defense as well as their quarterback.

I think with his full arsenal of weapons at the skill positions — for just the second time this season — Baker Mayfield will look more like the player he was during the first six weeks of the season than he has since.

Overall record: 11-3

Dustin Lewis, Editor: Panthers 23, Buccaneers 20

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a free-fall, losing five of their last six games, including back-to-back defeats to NFC South rivals. Despite all the doom and gloom, the team still has an opportunity to make the playoffs.

That path would be a lot easier if the Buccaneers could take down the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

The Panthers, like Tampa Bay, are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Saints. Both teams have been inconsistent this year, but it’s just hard to justify rolling with the Buccaneers considering what we’ve seen for nearly two months.

Overall record: 10-4

River Wells, Editor: Panthers 31, Buccaneers 27

The Buccaneers will have the chance for a life-or-death game against the Panthers again in Week 18, but for now, they'll lose this game. The key to defeating the Panthers and Bryce Young is an established pass rush attack, which these team doesn't have (and which Jason Pierre-Paul won't fix).

The Bucs could score some points on offense against a weak Panthers team, especially with Mike Evans back in the fold, but I don't know if they'll be as successful as they were against the Falcons this time around. Expect the Bucs to score points, but an awful, awful defense that can be exploited just about everywhere to let them down — this time, at least.

Overall record: 10-4

