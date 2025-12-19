Buccaneers looking healthy ahead of crucial Panthers game

Being healthy at the right time is the mark of any successful football team, and it looks as if the Buccaneers are getting there ahead of a very important NFC South matchup in Week 16.

The Buccaneers have the Carolina Panthers to contend with, and Tampa Bay must win two of its next three games to make the playoffs outright — it could go 1-2 over this next three if Carolina loses to the Seattle Seahawks, but if that's the case, they still need one win over the Panthers, so what better time than right now in Week 16?

The Bucs are ready to roll vs. the Panthers, and when they do play, they won't have anyone ruled out, per Todd Bowles.

No Buccaneers ruled out vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers obviously have players on injured reserve who will not play against Carolina, but other than that, no one is ruled out. Tight end Cade Otton, safety Tykee Smith and linebackers SirVocea Dennis and Lavonte David were the four question marks, but with the first three practicing all week and David practicing Thursday and Friday, it seems as if the Buccaneers will be mostly healthy heading into this matchup.

That makes sense, given the severity of the game. The Buccaneers would be eliminated from the playoffs entirely if they were to lose these two games, and with that in mind, you'd have to be very hurt to not play in either Panthers matchup.

If the Buccaneers sweep the Panthers, they make the playoffs, and if they win one of the next two matchups against them, they can still make it with a Panthers loss to the Seahawks — either way, they have to beat them at least once, so they'll want all hands on deck.

The Buccaneers play the Panthers at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

