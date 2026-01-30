Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield Adamant Mike Evans Will Return in 2026

Tampa Bay's offense didn't live up to par in 2025, despite the onslaught of weapons that it had. While thought of as one of the most talented offensive rosters, the offense was plagued by lackluster playcalling and injuries.

One of those key figures in the offense who missed time was future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans. Evans dealt with numerous injuries, from a hamstring early in the season to a more serious fractured clavicle in the middle of the season, causing him to miss a total of nine games to break up his record-setting consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

There has been plenty of speculation regarding the future of Mike Evans with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the most recent rumor flying that there is less than a 50% chance he returns to Tampa. Retirement is also an option for the decorated wideout, but if you were to ask quarterback Baker Mayfield if he thinks Evans is done, as Bucs legend Ronde Barber did on his show for WFLA, there is no chance Evans is ready to call it quits.

Evans Still Has That 'Fire'

“Mike’s too much of a competitor and cares too much about Tampa to end his career without 1,000 yards, without a division championship, without a playoff run,” Mayfield said. “First of all, that just speaks to who Mike is, but that’s the truth. And you know he doesn’t want to do that. You can just kind of feel it."

"Listen, I don’t have any info. I’ve told Mike, ‘This is your decision. Take your time doing it.’ But understanding who Mike is, this is my guess — that he doesn’t want to end it that way," Mayfield continued. "He knows the potential [in Tampa] if we’re able to stay a little bit more healthy. Zac [Robinson] will do great things for us and we’ll go from there... But Mike’s got more in the tank. You could tell with the energy, the fire he had at the end of the year.”

Understanding the type of person Evans is is important. He has always lived and breathed ball, and he himself has commented on how different he is when football has been taken out of his life. Add in the fact that the Bucs should be much healthier in 2026 with a new offensive coordinator, which should have major implications on the decision-making process for Evans.

Mayfield mentioned that Evans still had the energy and fire at the end of the season once he returned from his broken collarbone in Week 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. His performance against the Falcons was his best output of the season, catching six passes for 132 yards, but it was moreso the passion and fire he displayed on the field and sidelines that made everyone understand that this game means something to Evans.

The rumor of Evans leaving in free agency is almost laughable, as he is seen as one of those 'Buc for Life' type of players, but it is never out of the question. While retirement still lingers, the pressing question would be if the Bucs and Evans can reach an agreement on a short contract to keep him around a bit longer — if not, they can always fall back on the franchise tag to retain him.

It's highly doubtful things will come to the franchise tag for Evans, given his standing with the organization, so the best bet is getting a deal done shortly once the Super Bowl ends so that the team can start focusing on building for next season. The confidence is there from all parties that Evans will return in 2026, but ultimately, it will come down to how Evans feels about potentially hanging them up.

