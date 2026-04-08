Peter Schrager Offers Surprising Scenario for Buccaneers in Mock Draft 1.0

It's officially NFL draft season, which also means it's NFL mock draft season.

While many NFL fans enjoy the opportunity to experiment with mock draft simulators this time of year, NFL draft analysts, experts and prognosticators are all busy scouring their resources to try and predict which players will end up with which teams leading up to the NFL Draft — which is set to begin in just over two weeks.

Although many NFL media professionals are willing to predict how the first round of the draft will shake out, some have more credibility than others. Among the most plugged-in analysts who take the time to produce a mock draft is ESPN's Peter Schrager.

Although Schrager doesn't produce a lot of mock drafts throughout the draft process, it's always worth paying attention when he does. Although Schrager isn't necessarily a 'draft expert,' he is extremely well-connected with high-profile figures in the NFL world.

On Tuesday, Schrager released his first mock draft of 2026, and the player he matched with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was at least a little bit surprising.

Buccaneers select Cornerback in Schrager's first mock draft

Sep 21, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates with teammates after making an interception during the first quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Schrager had the Buccaneers selecting Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Jermod McCoy.

"McCoy had an outstanding 2024 but missed all of 2025 with a knee injury. But he is a legit No. 1 corner when he's healthy" Schrager wrote. "McCoy has a 77-inch wingspan and is viewed as one of the top two CBs in this class, alongside Delane. By the end of last season, Tampa Bay was relying on some very inexperienced players at the position, and it did not add anyone in free agency to replace Jamel Dean."

Would drafting a CB in Round 1 be a mistake?

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

McCoy is an impressive talent, there's no doubt about it. The surprising aspect from this selection — at least in the eyes of some — stems from the fact that he isn't an inside linebacker or defensive lineman. The Buccaneers have major needs along their front seven, especially after only making modest improvements there via free agency. Not only that, but the Bucs selected two CB's within their first three picks just last year in Benjamin Morrison (Round 2) and Jacob Parrish (Round 3).

Running counter to that philosophy, though, is if the Bucs were to select a corner in round 1, it would not preclude them from taking one, or multiple, defensive linemen or linebackers throughout the rest of the draft.

Last season, the Buccaneers shocked everyone by selecting WR Emeka Egbuka in the first round when they had many other more pressing positional needs on the roster. However, by the time the season got going, and Bucs' receivers were dropping like flies, that decision to select the best overall player proved to be beneficial.

For the Buccaneers, drafting the best available player in round one should remain priority number one. If that player happens to be a cornerback, like Jermod McCoy, then so be it.

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