Pros and cons of Buccaneers potentially hiring Mike McDaniel

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in Tampa on Friday to interview for their vacant OC position, and with target Todd Monken set to go to the New York Giants with John Harbaugh, he's definitely the highest-profile candidate the Bucs will have interviewed for the job to date.

McDaniel would bring a wealth of positives to the Bucs if he were to take the job, but there are a few things to be wary of, as well. Here are some pros and cons when it comes to a potential McDaniel hire.

Pros

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks to reporters during training camp at Baptist Health Training Complex. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

He's the best run-game schemer in football

McDaniel's prowess in the run game is second to none in the NFL. McDaniel led a top rushing game in the NFL this year, fourth in the league in yards per carry at 4.7, and his innovation in the run scheme consistently makes his offenses a threat. McDaniel uses a lot of different formations, personnel groupings and blocking schemes to create a lethal rushing attack that leaves every opponent guessing.

Tampa Bay's run game took a sharp decline in 2025, and McDaniel, with a weapon like Bucky Irving, could be the man to revitalize that run game en route to a powerful offense in 2026.

He has years of playcalling experience

The Buccaneers have taken a chance on younger, up-and-coming coordinators in their last three hires. Dave Canales did well to revitalize Baker Mayfield's career in Tampa Bay, and Liam Coen lef a top-five offense with great success — those two hires worked so well that they became head coaches. Josh Grizzard, promoted from within, was the opposite, proving to flounder in 2025, and he got fired as a result.

The Bucs could buck the trend with McDaniel. He'd be their most experienced offensive coordinator, so head coach Todd Bowles wouldn't have to worry about the low floor that would come with him. He's shown success before, and in Tampa Bay, there'd be little reason to think he wouldn't do it again — the floor is high, and the ceiling is much higher.

Well, save for two things...

Cons

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel stands on the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

He runs a slightly different system than the Bucs are used to

Well, yes and no. The modern NFL offense exists in two branches — one that comes from Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, and one that comes from Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. Tampa Bay's last three coordinators in Canales, Coen and Grizzard have been of the former track, while McDaniel, who previously served as offensive coordinator for the 49ers, comes from the latter track.

Canales, Coen and Grizzard all offered extremely similar terminology through the offense that Mayfield learned in 2022, and McDaniel's offense, more of the Shanahan mindset, could be much different. 21 personnel and a heavy use of outside zone would be another key difference, and both Shanahan and McDaniel like to utilize a fullback in a way that McVay and his disciples who have called plays for the Buccaneers do not.

It might be a good thing for the Bucs to change the formula. But if it's continuity that the team is looking for, McDaniel might not be the candidate to pick.

His short-yardage playcalling could use some work

McDaniel's biggest weakness as a playcaller comes in short-yardage situations — in other words, when he needs three yards or less to get a first down or a score.

In 2024, McDaniels' offense was dead last in the league in these situations with a 51.0% conversion rate, per SumerSports, and his 2025 Dolphins offense was 27th with a 60.5% conversion rate. The Dolphins' -0.368 EPA per play in short-yardage situations was dead last in the NFL and their 2025 -0.309 EPA per play was 28th, and they were also fairly predictable from three yards in in 2025, running 49 times to just 25 pass attempts in those scenarios.

The Buccaneers struggled in the red zone and on third down last year, so this is an area that they would desperately hope McDaniel can improve upon if they do end up hiring him. These short-yardage situations can become some of the most important parts of football games, and he comes up short in this area.

