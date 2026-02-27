Buccaneers Fail NFL Player Report Card in Embarrassing Fashion

The ownership group of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Glazer family, were surely not very pleased when they saw the results of the NFLPA's player report cards.

The grading system is organized by the NFLPA annually to assess all NFL teams for a wide range of factors that directly influence the NFL player experience each year. Although the results of the annual survey were not supposed to be publicly released, ESPN acquired the information and published the results.



Per the survey results obtained by ESPN, this year's report cards are based on responses from 1,759 players. All players who were on a 2025 roster at the time of the survey were eligible to participate, and it was conducted from Nov. 2 to Dec. 11.

Buccaneers fail latest report card with disappointing results

Nov 13, 2022; Munich, Germany; Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer watches during an NFL International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For many players, and certainly those who spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears as though their overall experience wasn't all that pleasant. The Buccaneers organization ranked a disappointing 29th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of player satisfaction.

It wasn't all bad in Tampa Bay, though. Buccaneers' GM Jason Licht received an A- from his players, while the majority of coaches received solid grades as well, including Todd Bowles, who received a B for his role as head coach and an A- as defensive coordinator.

The real issues in Tampa, at least based on results of this survey, point to the Glazer family.

The Glazers have plenty of work to do

Jan 8, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers owner Joel Glazer before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Bucs received atrocious grades for nearly every aspect of the organization that reflects directly upon ownership, including things like treatment of families (D), field conditions (F-), food/dining area (D+), locker room (D-), team travel (F) and ownership (D).

A snapshot of the Bucs grades. Very interesting variance…GM A-, head coach B (Bowles also gets an A- for DC), B for OC, B for position coaches, A for strength coaches (they just made a ton of changes). But ownership, team travel, locker room, dining + facilities did very poorly https://t.co/jLZXUWnifU pic.twitter.com/dnbxjxwSH6 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 26, 2026

This isn't the first time that the Buccaneers have ranked near the bottom of the NFL on these player report cards. Over each of the past several seasons, the team has received below-average grades for many of the aspects that are crucial to creating a positive environment for NFL players and their families to enjoy.

Although it can be difficult for fans to feel bad for NFL players based on the amount of money they make to play a sport, that isn't necessarily the feeling that these results should invoke. Instead, it should be frustrating for fans to learn that behind the scenes, the leaders of their organization — owned by billionaires — aren't taking the necessary steps to ensure their players are well cared for.

No organization, especially in the realm of professional sports, wants to be recognized for poor treatment of its employees. Not only does it damage their reputation, it puts their own team at a distinct disadvantage when it comes to free agency and trying to attract the best players and coaches the league has to offer.

The Glazers need to step up their game. If they don't? Not only will their personal reputations continue to take hits, but their football team will struggle to attract marquee players and coaches.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2026 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook