The One Overlooked Departure That Will Hurt the Buccaneers the Most

Losing Lavonte David to retirement and Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers in free agency gave Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans a one-two punch that likely knocked them into the next regular season.

Losing two icons of the franchise is bound to have an obvious reverberation throughout the facility in Tampa Bay, but they aren't the only departures that will have an impact on the future of the Buccaneers.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean was also another highly respected name to depart this offseason, but perhaps the most overlooked one that will hurt the team the most was defensive back Christian Izien, who left for more playing time with the Detroit Lions.

Losing Izien Hurts 2026 Bucs

A versatile, high-snap defender who played for nearly nothing, losing Izien creates a functional hole issue that will be tough to fill given his innate ability to play literally anywhere on the field.

Since entering the league as an undrafted rookie out of Rutgers, Izien has provided positional fluidity in Todd Bowles' complex defense, becoming the ultimate chess piece and immediately excelling in his role – becoming only the fourth undrafted player in NFL history to record an interception in each of his first two career games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Over his three seasons in Tampa Bay, Izien has logged playing time in the slot, free safety, and strong safety while also performing duties on special teams. He was a valuable asset to the team and was heavily relied upon when the Bucs were hampered with injuries in the backend of the defense.

Replacing this type of player is tough, and likely won't just take one player in order to do so. His do-it-all mentality mixed with his reliability to stay on the field and production as a whole were consistent and should help solidify a Lions secondary that has struggled.

A defensive glue piece, Izien has found success as an undrafted free agent and has a long career ahead of him as long as he is able to maintain his health.

The Bucs found a safety in free agency with Miles Killebrew, and they likely will draft and/or find another corner or two on the open market, but they will struggle to find a player who can be both. Losing Izien isn't just losing a backup or key special teamer — it's about losing a key ingredient of a secondary that relied on his ability to be exactly what Bowles needed, exactly when it was needed.

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