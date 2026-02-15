Why Buccaneers Should Sign Isaiah Likely in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of adding an offensive playmaker this offseason, potentially at the tight end spot.

A player that could make sense for the Bucs is Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, who is unlikely to return to the team that drafted him after signing Mark Andrews to a long-term extension. Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport linked the Bucs to Likely in a recent article.

"There was a time when the notion of calling Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely "overlooked" would have seemed almost laughable," Davenport wrote. "The 6'4", 245-pounder looked the part of the athletic, field-stretching tight end NFL teams covet. He appeared to be the future at the position for the Ravens.

"But his contract year was marred by injury, and his 36 targets, 27 catches, 307 receiving yards and one touchdown were all career lows. With the Ravens signing Mark Andrews to a big extension, Likely's time in Baltimore appears to be over."

READ MORE: Buccaneers Named Best Fit for All-Pro Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Likely Could Be Bucs Target

Likely is coming off of a down year, which could throw some caution into the wind for a team like the Bucs to sign him. He proved what his ceiling could look like in the 2024 campaign when Andrews was injured for most of the year.

He caught 42 passes for 477 yards and six touchdowns, all of which were career highs. If he were to join the Bucs, he would be the top tight end in the depth chart, and it would give him the best path towards targets moving forward.

The Bucs would likely only sign him to a short-term deal of one or two years, which may not be the most competitive offer he has on the market. The Bucs should be willing to pay for a free agent, but they cannot be willing to break the bank given their cap space circumstances.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Ranked Top 3 on Latest NFL Hot Seat List

• Buccaneers’ Mike Evans to Bills Buzz Heats Up in Free Agency

• Would Bringing Back Mike Evans Be a Good Idea for Buccaneers?

• Do Buccaneers Need Mike Evans to Succeed in 2026?