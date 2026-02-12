Do Buccaneers Need Mike Evans to Succeed in 2026?

The 2025 season is now wrapped up following the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots, and everyone will now be turning their attention to the offseason set to kick off here at the end of February and early March.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have to do their due diligence to return to being a contender in the league, and a couple of decisions made by Lavonte David and Mike Evans could impact their offseason plans.

Recent reports have noted that Evans still has the passion to return to football, and that is now the expectation. However, Evans could still leave in free agency, though it is thought he will return to Tampa Bay, which raises the question: Do the Buccaneers NEED Evans back in 2026 to be successful?

Why the Bucs DO Need Mike Evans

There are plenty of reasons why the Bucs still need Mike Evans to be successful in 2026. Evans is a proven red-zone threat for quarterback Baker Mayfield and has shown time and time again his ability to bring down contested catches, something the Bucs would lack if he were to leave. Evans draws a lot of attention from opposing defenses as well, which opens up others on the offense from him drawing extra safety help over the top.

Outside of his impact on the offense on the field, Evans brings leadership and franchise icon status to a team that helps stabilize the locker room. His track record speaks for itself, and when healthy is still seen as one of the top wide receivers in the league. Having a well-respected player of Evans' caliber only elevates the play from those around him.

There is a concern about Evans having yet another new offensive coordinator, but that should be seen as more of a positive than anything. New OC Zac Robinson's system benefits from a big-bodied X-receiver to complement Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka for a balanced attack, and his scheme, which is derived from the Sean McVay tree, has been something that Evans has excelled in.

Why the Bucs DO NOT Need Mike Evans

Hopefully, Bucs' fans don't kill me for this one, but they don't necessarily need Mike Evans to return in 2026 for them to be successful.

Evans' injury history and age-related decline are something that must be looked at. He has had a history of hamstring injuries and just suffered the worst injury of his career, breaking his collarbone. While he can still perform at a high level, Evans' decline is closer than him maintaining his past production.

Perhaps the biggest reason Tampa Bay doesn't need Evans to succeed is due to the emerging wide receiver depth and youth movement. The team has invested heavily in younger options over the past two seasons by drafting McMillan and Egbuka, who are both expected to provide solid production with or without Evans on the roster.

Re-signing Evans, albeit on a team-friendly deal, would still tie up money that could be allocated toward high-priority needs like edge rushers, defensive upgrades, or even offensive line depth to boost the Bucs' chances of returning to contender status.

Final Thoughts

There are cases to be made for why Evans is needed or not for the Buccaneers to be successful in 2026. However, Evans has been adamant about his love for the Tampa community and has shown willingness in the past to do what is best for the team. While it's intriguing for him to head elsewhere, like the Buffalo Bills, to chase a second Super Bowl ring, Evans will be welcomed back with open arms to continue building this new era of Tampa Bay football.

