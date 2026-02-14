Buccaneers Named Best Fit for All-Pro Pass Rusher Maxx Crosby

Shortly after the 2025 NFL regular season came to an end, news broke that Las Vegas Raiders' star pass rusher Maxx Crosby is likely to be traded prior to next season. Not surprisingly, every fanbase in the league immediately began to make the case for why their favorite team was the ideal landing spot for the 6'5", 255-pound edge.

Maxx Crosby Will Have No Shortage of Suitors

The demand for Crosby certainly extends beyond the fans, though, as every NFL front office would be eager to add a player like Maxx Crosby, who is a 5-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro player with 69.5 career sacks.

The unique thing about Crosby is the way his demeanour matches his play on the field. Not only is he one of the game's most prolific pass rushers, but his nasty attitude and competitive nature have made him one of the most feared defensive linemen in the sport.

With the 2026 offseason officially upon us, NFL.com recently took on the task of identifying which teams would make for the best fit as Crosby's next NFL home. NFL.com's lead NFL draft writer, Eric Edholm, chose the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneers, Crosby could be the perfect match

Here's what Edholm had to say about why he thinks the Buccaneers would be such a great fit for Mad Maxx.

"I'll go off the grid a bit and pick the Buccaneers, whose pass rush evaporated down the stretch last season, recording just 12 sacks in the final nine games." Edholm wrote. "Tampa Bay needs another difference-maker up front to pair with Vita Vea and Yaya Diaby. Todd Bowles must resuscitate his defense, especially if Lavonte David decides to retire."

Edholm also pointed to the fact that Raiders' second-year general manager, John Spytek, has such a strong relationship with his former boss, Bucs' GM Jason Licht, who has some draft capital he could use to his advantage in a potential transaction for Crosby's services.

"Bucs GM Jason Licht could call his former majordomo, Raiders GM John Spytek, and offer a pretty good package, starting with the 15th overall pick in the draft."

In reality, there isn't really a question as to whether or not Maxx Crosby and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a good fit for one another. It would be a match made in heaven. The problem lies more in the financial and draft compensation that acquiring Crosby would entail.

Jason Licht loves his draft picks. Not only would a trade for Crosby require the Bucs to give up a ton of valuable draft capital, but reports have suggested the Raiders would be looking for established NFL talent as well.

Although Jason Licht does have both of those asset types in his possession, whether or not he would be willing to part with both in order to acquire a star pass rusher like Maxx Crosby remains to be seen.

