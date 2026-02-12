Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Ranked Top 3 on Latest NFL Hot Seat List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began their 2025 season as a true contender, but that quickly discipated down the second half of the season.

Head coach Todd Bowles was heavily ridiculed by the fanbase in Tampa Bay, with many calling for him to be let go following the end of the season. The Bucs' brass didn't feel the same way, ultimately deciding to give Bowles another shot after signing an extension just a season before, but under the notion that much of the staff would be overhauled.

Those things have all happened, and the Bucs are now turning their full attention to the offseason. With the 2026 season not that far off, Bowles' seat is one of the hottest heading into it, as FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano has him as the third-hottest coach to be fired this upcoming season.

⬇️ @RalphVacchiano gives his early rankings of which coaches will be on the hottest seats heading into the 2026 season.



Read more: https://t.co/oy7ifa9h9d pic.twitter.com/IxX5eeCdNZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2026

Bowles on Hot Seat

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Bucs' 2025 faceplant is warranted of Bowles being on the hot seat heading into 2026, but it isn't the sole reason.

While the epic late-season collapse is the most fresh in everyone's minds, Bowles has underachieved as the head coach of the Buccaneers. He has had all the talent in the world, but he has had underwhelming results outside of the elite offensive output in 2024, which is attributed to the job done by Liam Coen.

Bowles' defenses during this same time frame have not lived up to the expectations of one of the most well-respected defensive minds in the game. His defensive regression has been significant since his time as the defensive coordinator, with major issues in pass rush, scheme, and overall performance.

But perhaps the biggest harp on Bowles has been his inability to adapt or respond. His poor situational football in past seasons, staff and roster construction, and a play-not-to-lose rather than win mentality are all sticking points as to why he is on the hot seat. His lack of clear expectations vibrates heavily outside of the locker room and is viewed as a major red flag.

The pressure is mounting on Bowles, and high-profile voices and fan frustration continue to mount. If Bowles' recent hirings, including that of Zac Robinson, potential roster tweaks, and potential scheme changes don't work, then he will be looking for a new job sooner rather than later.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

