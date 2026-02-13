Buccaneers’ Mike Evans to Bills Buzz Heats Up in Free Agency

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are synonymous with one another. No matter what happens, that will never change.

If — or more like when — Evans one day receives the call to inform him that he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there is no question that he will choose to enter Canton as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In this current moment however, Evans' loyalty to the Bucs' franchise, and their loyalty to him, is nothing more than a piece of history.

Could Mike Evans actually move on from Tampa Bay this offseason?

At this point in time, Evans is an unrestricted free agent. And because of the Buccaneers' incredibly disappointing finish to the 2025 NFL season, speculation has begun to circulate regarding Evans' potential interest in joining another team to finish out his career and make one final push for another Lombardi Trophy.

No one knows whether there's any truth behind the suggestion that Evans may join another team, but If Evans were to leave in free agency, it only makes sense that he would choose to join a team that is expected to contend in 2026.

The Houston Texans have long been speculated as a potential suitor for Evans, who grew up just 50 miles away from NRG Stadium. Joining Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs is another potential destination that would certainly have plenty of appeal.

A Duo of Mike Evans and Josh Allen Could Put the Bills Over the Top

An idea that was recently suggested by former Super Bowl Champion turned media analyst Jason McCourty is worth taking note of. McCourty believes Mike Evans would be the perfect candidate to join forces with Josh Allen and help put the Buffalo Bills over the top.

“Michael Evans. Go get Mike Evans. Bring him there!” McCourty exclaimed on Get Up on ESPN. “When they drafted Keon Coleman, you hoped that he could become a Mike Evans type of receiver. Somebody that wins on the contested catches. Somebody on 3rd down, and the red zone, [someone] Josh Allen can trust to get the ball to.”

McCourty continued.

“Mike Evans is still doing that at an elite level. You bring a veteran, a professional on and off the field to come over to this team, in a situation where they want to win now,” he said. “Mike Evans is also a Super Bowl Champion; he brings that to the locker room as well.”

Final Thoughts

It's tough to argue with McCourty's belief that the Bills should be aggressively pursuing Mike Evans. It's also It's tough to envision a player who would be a better fit alongside Josh Allen than Evans, who despite the fact that he's entering his age 33 season, still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

Not only would Evans immediately bolster Buffalo's offensive capabilities, but he would also likely increase his own production on the field. With so few quality receivers around him, there's no doubt that Josh Allen would be looking Evans' way earlier and often, and especially in the redzone, if the two players were to join forces.

Whether or not Mike Evans, the greatest offensive player in the history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' franchise, would ever seriously consider leaving for another team remains a mystery. But if Evans were to entertain the idea, it's tough to imagine a better fit for his skillset than playing alongside Josh Allen for the Buffalo Bills.

