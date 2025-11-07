Will Buccaneers' Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin play vs. Patriots?
Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin have both been missing from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense for some time now, with Irving out since Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and Godwin out since Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks. But now, the team has returned from the bye week in Week 9, and many believed that both players would be in line for a return — but is that the case?
Irving and Godwin were not at practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and on Friday and they were not at practice during the team's final day on Friday. Todd Bowles spoke to the media after practice, and he confirmed that Irving and Godwin are out vs. the New England Patriots Sunday.
Chris Godwin and Bucky Irving miss another week
The Buccaneers have been rather tight-lipped when it comes to the injuries suffered by Irving and Godwin.
Irving has missed four games since injuring himself and will now be out a fifth. He is suffering both shoulder and foot injuries, with the shoulder reportedly bothering him more than the foot. He has no timetable for return, but head coach Todd Bowles has mentioned that he's been running during his rehabilitation, which is good news.
Godwin dislocated his ankle very badly last year against the Baltimore Ravens, and when he played the Seahawks in Week 5, he injured the fibula on that same leg. Like Irving, very little updates have come about on his condition and he currently has no timetable for return — he's also been running, per Bowles.
Wideouts Tez Johnson, Kameron Johnson and Sterling Shepard will look to step up in Godwin's absence, while running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will come in for Bucky Irving once again. The Bucs will hope Irving and Godwin return at some point, but until then, they'll have to play the Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday without them.
