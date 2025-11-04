Bucs’ Baker Mayfield cracks hilarious joke about his arrest back at Oklahoma
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has dazzled NFL fans on the field with his gunslinger mentality and gritty will, but he's also made a lot of fans with his sense of humor off the field. He was able to put that on display Monday night when he was a guest on the ManningCast, Monday Night Football's alternate viewing channel hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.
Mayfield had a few jokes throughout the night, including putting on an Oklahoma hat the moment that Peyton asked him not to discuss Oklahoma's recent victory over Tennessee, but he brought up his former alma mater again in a hilarious joke later on in the night.
Eli asked Mayfield how he's able to be so elusive in the pocket and break out of sacks so often, and Mayfield responded by referencing an infamous incident he had while he was the quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners in 2017.
"I tried one time in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It didn't go too well, wound up getting arrested," Mayfield said. "But I've improved since then. Just finding time whenever I can."
Mayfield references Arkansas arrest in college
The incident in question that Mayfield is referencing occurred on February 25, 2017, when he was arrested for public intoxication in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after fleeing from police officers around 3 a.m. Mayfield would plead guilty to numerous misdemeanor charges, while his charge for fleeing an officer and resisting arrest was eventually dropped.
Mayfield can look back at that incident now and laugh about it, as it happened almost 10 years ago now and he's emerged as a leader in the Buccaneers locker room since arriving in Tampa Bay. He had fun joking about the past, but his attention will likely be in the present as he prepares to face off against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. on Sunday in a big matchup.
READ MORE: 3 games that could change Buccaneers' playoff picture
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• How Buccaneers can finish the season stronger than they started
• Buccaneers very well could make huge move before trade deadline
• Buccaneers WR’s injury proves more serious than team hoped
• Buccaneers legend Derrick Brooks joins USF athletics in big role