Offensive and Defensive MVPs From Week 2 of Buccaneers OTAs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are into Week 2 of their three-week Organized Team Activities, or OTAs. While it's just June practice and the most important work will begin in training camp, OTAs are a great opportunity for players to get some early scheme install down and prepare themselves for the rest of the offseason.

It's also an opportunity to stand out early, and quite a few players have already done that. Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka made a circus catch during last week's media viewing period that turned plenty of heads, for example, and he'll be looking to carry that momentum into mandatory minicamp and training camp. In the second week of OTAs, two players stood out to us — one on offense and one on defense.

Here are our offensive and defensive MVPs of the second week of OTAs for the Buccaneers:

Offensive MVP: Bauer Sharp

LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers have been excited about tight end Bauer Sharp since drafting him, and for good reason — he's extremely athletic and could develop into a strong move tight end with the right coaching. He showed off some of that athleticism on Tuesday, making a leaping catch on the right sideline during 7v7 work that turned some heads.

Head coach Todd Bowles said after practice that while Sharp has a lot to learn, his athleticism is shining through early at camp.

“He’s a good athlete,” Bowles said. “We’re trying to see how he learns and what he picks up. Again, that’ll come in pads, all the blocking and all the route running and how much he takes in as the installs go in, but he’s a good athlete.”

Sharp will be competing with tight end Devin Culp for a spot on the roster. If Sharp keeps showing promise like this and develops in other aspects of the game during the offseason, he'll likely win that competition and find a place for himself on Tampa Bay's roster.

Defensive MVP: Benjamin Morrison

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Benjamin Morrison (21) celebrates a play with outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers need their outside cornerbacks room to show up in 2026 after not adding anyone to it in the draft or free agency, and second-year corner Benjamin Morrison could be on the path to doing just that.

Morrison almost had an interception during the first day of OTAs last Tuesday, but he got it done in Week 2, intercepting a pass intended for Chris Godwin and running it back to the end zone. The pick was a very good read on Morrison's part, and it was the first play of many that gave the defense the win over the offense throughout the entire practice.

Morrison and fellow outside corner Zyon McCollum are set to start after longtime Bucs player Jamel Dean left in free agency for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they'll both need to play better than they did last year if the defense is to improve. Morrison had a strong day on Tuesday, and if he can keep it up throughout the entire offseason, the Bucs will feel much more comfortable about the entire secondary.

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