One Thing Stands Out Immediately On Buccaneers’ First Game Week Depth Chart

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are just a few days away from getting their 2026 season underway when they head to Ohio to take on the Cincinnati Bengals to open the year.

Much has been of the Bucs' offseason, but we are finally putting toe to leather, and we also now know who will be taking the field as starters on Sunday.

The Bucs revealed their unofficial depth chart ahead of the matchup against the Bengals. There were hardly any surprises, but the one notable piece is rookie inside linebacker Josiah Trotter getting the nod over SirVocea Dennis as the starter alongside Alex Anzalone.

Bucs have unveiled their unofficial depth chart, and rookie Josiah Trotter is now listed as a starter at linebacker. pic.twitter.com/uVV5fOVudz — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 8, 2026

Josiah Trotter a Starter on Bucs' Depth Chart

Trotter has impressed the staff and his teammates throughout the offseason and has earned the right to get the first shot at starting at inside linebacker.

Dennis has struggled at portions of the position and also struggled to stay healthy and on the field, but he will likely see ample playing time throughout the season as a rotational guy.

There were concerns about Trotter's ability to cover in space, but he seems to have done enough in this area throughout practice to earn the trust to do so.

Trotter is a thumper who plays with an extremely high motor. While he fills gaps, makes sure tackles and gets into the backfield regularly, it's his poise and playing under control during these moments that separate him from Dennis.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Examining Rest of Depth Chart

Before the unofficial depth chart was unveiled by the Bucs, the one surprise was the team riding with undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels as Baker Mayfield's backup.

But other than that, there isn't much we didn't expect.

The offensive line is how we envisioned it would look, as are the Bucs' skill positions at wide receiver, tight end and running back.

The defense has lined up pretty much the same. However, it is worthy to note that Jacob Parrish is listed ahead of Benjamin Morrison at cornerback, and that second-year outside linebacker David Walker will be the last guy in the rotation coming off the edge behind Anthony Nelson and Al-Quadin Muhammad.

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